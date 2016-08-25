SHARE

Email Letters: August 25, 2016

EPA’s proposed financial assurance rules not the solution

Pete Dronker’s column “Mines Must Bear Clean Up Costs” politicizes the Gold King spill, by using this event as a platform for increasing the burden of government regulation on the modern mining industry through EPA’s proposed financial assurance rules. Whether the mine is located on federal or private lands, mining companies today must post bonds or other financial assurance to ensure that sufficient funds will be available to fully reclaim and restore the site in the event that the operator does not complete such work.

EPA’s proposed financial assurance rules would only duplicate state and federal rules already on the books and would do nothing to remedy the situation at Gold King, a mine that operated in the late 19th century prior to the era of modern mining regulation. The solution lies not in giving more power to the government, but to allowing mining companies and other non-governmental groups to participate in Good Samaritan clean up and remediation efforts at these legacy sites.

STUART SANDERSON

STAN DEMPSEY, JR.

Colorado Mining Association

Denver

City Council should study and revise weed abatement program

If it looked to the passerby that the weeds at First and Patterson (Northridge) were being neglected, look no more, as they have been cut, twice, and then sprayed twice! There was a reason for the hiatus of keeping pace with the weed growth. Read on:

My family is the property owner and my weed cutting was following a schedule until somebody helped himself to my Kubota Tractor (loader plus brush hog) by stealing it in April. That tractor was my main means of controlling weed growth and invasion. Without the tractor, I have had to bear the expense of renting a tractor once, which I don’t wish to do again.

I have asked the Northridge HOA to participate trice, but had no response or follow through.

The special purpose of this letter is to thank some individuals who came to my rescue and helped me out in cutting the weeds on this property not once, but twice. They responded to my cry for help without wavering. I extend my sincere thanks to them for doing such a nice cutting, with such short notice.

This is an example where two different entities of public and private came together (I helped them previously) to help each other out – Grand Junction style. Love it!

As a final comment, from my many years of cutting weeds, I have a strong conviction and recommendation to the City Council to study and revise the weed abatement program. It is antiquated and ambiguous, and has created more animosity and consternation than it prevents, and it needs to be reinvented. The weeds are not just owned by the property owners, as they didn’t plant them or make them grow; nor does the private sector cause snow to fall on the streets necessitating taxpayer’s money to remove it. The weeds belong to everybody in the valley and the removal, as with snow and ice similarly, should be shared by the public and the private sector together.

I am available to serve on a committee to research the abatement codes and to find more effective alternatives or modifications to the present codes for eradication of weeds.

WILLIAM MERKEL

Grand Junction

Please vote to uphold our state’s Healthy Beverage Policy

As a pediatric dentist at the Marillac Clinic, I see what tooth decay is doing to many of our community’s children, especially kids from low-income families. Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease and diet is a major contributor. That’s why I feel compelled to speak up about an important matter before the Colorado State Board of Education.

On Sept. 14, the Board of Education has an opportunity to protect Colorado children from the negative influence of the sugary drink industry, whose products are so harmful to children’s oral and overall health. Voting “No” to replacing our state’s strong Healthy Beverage Policy with the weaker federal standards that would allow more juice in middle school and diet sodas back in our high schools (after being taken out in 2009) will send a strong message that kids’ health and wellness is a Colorado priority.

Soda, diet or otherwise, has no place in a healthy beverage policy. Diet soda contains acidic carbonation that erodes teeth, and any soda option may deter students from making healthier choices like water or milk. Reintroducing soda isn’t the only concern. Increasing the amount of juice that middle school students receive is also a bad idea. Sugar in juice decays kids’ teeth and offers little nutritional value – I see this daily in my practice. Whole fruit is far healthier for children’s teeth and bodies.

To the State Board of Education and our elected district-three member, Joyce Rankin: Please vote to uphold our state’s Healthy Beverage Policy and keep the bar higher in Colorado. With childhood obesity and tooth decay epidemics afflicting so many children in our community, this is not the time for weaker standards.

DR. KATE HART

Grand Junction

Efforts dedicated to protecting Gunnison sage-grouse from extinction

In the article published Saturday titled “Gunnison grouse plan comes up short, groups say,” David Ludlam, director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, questioned the motives of conservation groups, stating that he thinks many groups aren’t necessarily interested in protecting the species, and that “It’s more about stopping development.” He couldn’t be more wrong.

For me, and the conservation group I work for, it’s all about protecting Gunnison sage-grouse from extinction. The first time I watched the grouse do their remarkable mating dance at dawn I was so fascinated that I barely noticed the cold and discomfort of sitting still for hours. The finicky female birds didn’t appear to be all that impressed by the males’ elaborate dances that morning, but I was. It was an unforgettable experience to watch the grouse dance while elk grazed nearby and a chorus of songbirds greeted the rising sun. I was inspired to work hard to help save this species.

I am far from alone in my interest in saving Gunnison sage-grouse. Coloradans from all walks of life are pitching in to help conserve the grouse. Volunteers have stepped up to restore habitat. Ranchers and landowners have put conservation easements in place to protect habitat on private property. More than 1,000 people have written letters and postcards asking public land managers protect critically important habitat in the San Miguel Basin and Dove Creek areas. Collaborative groups of individuals, representatives of conservation and industry organizations, and governmental agencies are actively working on solutions that protect grouse habitat while meeting the needs of public land users.

Our efforts aren’t about “stopping development.” They are about taking pride in Colorado’s unique bird, and working together to make sure that future generations have a chance to watch in wonder as Gunnison sage-grouse dance at sunrise.

MEGAN MUELLER

Denver

Appointing special prosecutor to investigate donations is necessary

Many ask why Mr. Trump calls for a special prosecutor to look into the donations made to the Clinton Foundation during her time as Secretary of State and subsequent time as a candidate running for president of the United States. Well, even the appearance of impropriety is enough to warrant a special prosecutor, though in this case the evidence seems to indicate much more.

To understand the need for a special prosecutor it’s important to understand election law. Federal election law prohibits candidates for office from accepting contributions from anyone other than citizens of the United States of America. This means no foreign government, person, or other entity may contribute to a candidate running for office in the United States.

At the time these donations were made Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State and she certainly had a major impact on the direction of U.S. foreign policy. At worst, she made foreign policy decisions based on advice from foreign entities that contributed to the Clinton Foundation. At best, there was the perception these things took place.

Both the appearance of pay-to-play actions and preferential treatment can have an unfavorable impact on our criminal justice system. The cornerstone of a free society is the rule of law and one of the foundational principles of the rule of law is that all people are treated equally under the law.

The only way to avoid the perception and ensure all Americans are treated equally under the law is to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the allegations. At worst, Mrs. Clinton engaged in a practice where she gave special treatment to foreign governments, persons, or entities thus impacting U.S. foreign policy during her time as Secretary of State. At a minimum the perception exists. Regardless, a special prosecutor is a must.

MARK WALLER

Colorado Springs

Lies are in the eyes of the beholder

Lies are in the eyes of the beholder! The only difference between the Ryan Lochte and Hillary Clinton scandals is that Lochte will be brutally criticized by foreign governments, lose his endorsements, and probably have his life destroyed. Clinton will continue to get support from the mainstream media, keep the money from foreign governments with probably more to come, and will possibly get elected to the presidency.



L.W. HUNLEY

Grand Junction