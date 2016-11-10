SHARE

Email Letters: November 10, 2016

This Friday, do something to honor a veteran



This country is great on the backs and patriotism of the common people that are veterans of the military. From George Washington to the brave men and women that are currently serving in the military, these patriots have given each voter the opportunity to vote for their political candidate. Isn’t this country great? Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Please do something to honor and help a veteran. Buy them lunch, work in their yard or give them a solid handshake and a big thank you.

MIKE MENKE

Cedaredge

Election results spark pride in American citizen

To paraphrase Michelle Obama, for the first time in eight years I am proud to be an American!

RICHARD BLOSSER

Grand Junction

Coal has negative health, environmental, and economic impacts

Luke Popovich’s Nov. 6 column (“Denying the costs of coal regulation”) conveniently ignores the health, environmental and economic benefits associated with prudent pollution limits. Contrary to Mr. Popovich’s statements, communities are having an honest conversation about the costs and science of continued reliance on coal. They just don’t square with the views of the National Mining Association.

Coal combustion is hazardous to our health. The MATS rule Popovich attacks limits mercury and air toxics pollution from coal-fired power plants. Mercury – a potent neurotoxin – can damage children’s developing brains. The Clean Power Plan would help avoid 140,000 to 150,000 asthma attacks among children and 2,700 to 6,600 premature deaths by 2030.

Mr. Popovich disparages “Washington’s regulators” and their “government decisions.” But heavily subsidized federal coal leasing – federal lands supply approximately 40 percent of U.S. coal production – artificially distorts electrical power markets, damages public health and accelerates climate change. For example, a proposal to allow bulldozing roadless forest for coal mining in the North Fork Valley would – by Forest Service estimates – keep 40,000 gigawatts of renewable energy out of the U.S. marketplace by subsidizing coal consumption, while causing up to $12 billion in costs to the world’s economy and environment.

Three times as many Coloradoans now work for one wind turbine manufacturer as work in all of the state’s coalmines. Colorado’s $13.2 billion outdoor recreation economy is tied directly to snowpack and healthy public lands, both of which are threatened by climate change. Coal is a dirty energy source that is responsible for more than a quarter of the nation’s total global warming emissions, including 80 percent of all those from power plants. It’s time for America’s engineers to find climate solutions, and those solutions lie in renewable energy development and energy efficiency.

DEIDRE WITHERELL

Crested Butte

Roundabout will improve safety and traffic flow at intersection

A roundabout at the Highway 340 and 24 Road intersection is an awesome idea. The intersection will be much safer and traffic flow will be improved. This modification will address the increase in traffic for years to come.

Yes, it will be super annoying to those of us who must travel these roads during the construction period. I remember the nine long years of construction in Glenwood Canyon with the inevitable 30-minute wait every trip to and from the Eastern Slope during those years. Still, I wouldn’t go back to the way it was.

I am pleased that the Colorado Department of Transportation researched the situation thoroughly and has created a plan that addresses the increasing traffic with a modern roundabout that will take us all more safely “down the road” for years to come.

KAYLA DODSON

Grand Junction

Clinton supporters should accept election results and move on

I have watched with interest (and grief) the “display” of anger and disappointment of the “losing” side in this election. I remember how I felt (as a conservative) when we lost in 2008 and again in 2012. I also felt disappointment and even anger, but I don’t recall any “riots” by our side at that time. We accepted the results and moved on.

I would ask the question, is this a representation of the Democratic Party? Is this really what they are about when they don’t get what they want? They destroy other people’s property, threaten to leave the country and act like a group of spoiled children (only these actions are criminal). It is interesting that only “Trump” posters were vandalized and people showed up at his rallies to start fistfights and try to discredit the events. We didn’t see any of that from the conservative right. Why?

I am sure that there are many members of the Democratic Party who are equally dismayed at the actions of these lawless rebels, but I am also concerned that the “press” is not condemning these acts of violence. In my view, this is the result of eight years of divisive policies from the current administration. We are divided on racial lines, economic lines, social lines, environmental lines, and of course political lines. That was not the case a decade or so ago; we have actually digressed. The right and left have always had disagreements, but the gulf has gotten wider and wider. I say, live and let live; you are entitled to your views, as I am to mine. That is my two cents worth.

PATRICK MOSBEY

Craig

Please provide life-saving measures to the Life Center

St. Mary’s Hospital is choosing to close its Life Center, which has benefited its members, employees, and our community. An incredibly supportive staff provides services to seniors as well as individuals with handicaps from Strive, School District 51, the Regional Center and veterans in a quiet, non-intimidating setting with a therapy pool, gym and wellness classes.

The Life Center employees guide members to improve and maintain their health. Those healthy individuals can continue to be active, contributing community members. Each member has friends and family who value the health of their loved one. Members often join after expensive medical and surgical care. With our ever-increasing aging population, this facility could benefit even more people. The Life Center does not make headlines with life-saving medical stories or bring in large revenues. But it makes a difference in everyday lives and it has substantially lower costs than other hospital departments.

St. Mary’s recently sent out letters requesting monies so they can “provide the most personal, complete care all year long” for every patient. Now they want to abandon that ideal for 1,600 members of the Life Center? The health of our aging people does matter. The well-being of individuals with handicaps is vital. An increase in membership fees is understandable. Yes, repairs and upgrades are needed and parts of the facility may need to be closed during repairs.

The services of the Life Center are an integral part of an aging person’s overall health. Our community needs the Life Center. For 20 years the Life Center has been a valued asset in our community. It still can be a great way for St. Mary’s to have a dedicated wellness program. It is not too late to honor St. Mary’s values. Please provide life-saving measures to the Life Center.



PAM TURELL

ANNE NICHOLS

JANET SHAFFER

STEPHANIE SCHMID

ALBERTA HUSCH

Grand Junction

Electronic bikes are coming and they demand a place

E-bikes are coming and they demand a place. For those who are known to ride ten thousand miles a year on “real” bikes, bike paths are mundane. E-bikes are quiet clean and fast, and get those people out who would otherwise be disinclined. Shouldn’t there be speed limits on bike paths to minimize the chance of collisions with other bikes and pedestrians in lieu of an outright ban?

FRED STEWART

Grand Junction