SHARE

Email Letters: November 17, 2016

Trump’s election should be a wake up call to those on sidelines

Putting politics and profits above principles, we now have Trump. A man who sexually assaulted women, demeaned women, insulted real war heroes, sowed religious and racial hatred, contributed nothing to the common good, buddies up to dictators while insulting allies. All of this makes me ashamed to be an American. How anyone claiming to be a Christian can follow this man is beyond comprehension.

This is what happens when good people refuse to get involved. A meaningless protest vote, failure to vote, etc. can and has lead to the success of our worse instincts, Donald Trump. America may yet survive but this should serve as a wake up call to those sitting on the sidelines.

Part of me wants to give up but then the forces of evil win. I, as well as the rest of us, cannot let apathy overtake us.

DANIEL H HARRIS

Fruita

All living creatures cause global temperature changes

Ask any globalist and they will tell you that global temperature changes are due to CO2 and methane. Animals, bugs, and people produce most of these two gasses. There are seven billion people, probably 20 billion animals, and more bugs than stars in the sky living on Earth.

Forgetting the bugs, each animal breathes out CO2 from every breath it takes in its life. Since everyone breathes about six times per minute, on average, and you multiply that by 27 billion living creatures, you get about 160 billion puffs of CO2 into the atmosphere per minute. This is probably 50 times all the CO2 put into the air by mechanical and factory smokestack objects combined. There is no telling how much methane living critters expel because it’s impossible to know how much fast food and broccoli are consumed, but it’s a lot.

So all you have to do is kill everything on Earth which is not a plant, and you will cut out 90 percent of global warming gasses instantly, putting an end to global warming, and thus save the planet.

This should make all empty-headed globalists very happy. Except they would all be dead too, and probably having tea and crumpets at Hades Bar and Grille with Al, George, Barack, Hilary, Angela, Justin, and the rest of the gang. Problem solved!

TIM MENGER

Whitewater



Trump doesn’t represent positive change in the political arena

People wanted change in our political arena; I get that. However, a business man with no experience in politics? Do you think you’re going to get what you wanted – really? My question is, will Trump truly represent all people regardless of race or gender? He’s already lied and he’s not even in office yet. He stated that he was fed up with Wall Street and then he announces Bannon, a former Goldman Sachs banker, as his advisor. Bannon is a white nationalist.

A friend’s Facebook comment stated, “Trump is our president so get over it.” How can I get over it when he has already incited hate, bullying and violence and is continues to lie? I can only hope we get through the next four years. I think this is the most terrifying event in modern history.

If you wanted so much change in the national arena, why do you keep voting for the same people in our local government? It is stagnant because it’s still the “good old boy’s club.” Keep them in office and the same thing will happen…nothing. These politicians are opposed to moving forward to make our city grow and prosper; they are stuck in the 1900s. Why didn’t we shake this up a little and get new people to make changes in our valley? Do you see why I’m confused?

Both parties need to compromise for the good of all people. We need to work on solutions that will benefit all and keep our country strong and prosperous. I’m scared for the next four years and hope we will still have a stable country.

DEB COCKROFT

Grand Junction



This election revealed the fully evolved version of partisan politics

I’m sorry to read about Claudette Konola’s fear of the future under Donald Trump’s presidency. The fear springs from the feeling that there will be an inevitable revocation of the freedoms and civil rights of certain groups.

If we’re being honest, I think there’s also some fear from those who supported Mr. Trump who are watching the violence of some protesting the election of a “hate-monger.” I’m sure the irony-impaired will miss that point completely.

I think this election is revealing the fully evolved version of partisan politics. Those who have gone “all in” for their party have convinced themselves, with the constant reinforcement of their party and whatever media source supports their party, that the other party hates them and desires only the destruction of “their” America.

Partisan politics believes that their party will be the one to bring an end to bigotry, injustice, unfairness, poverty, and oppression. The delusion of this, as I think can be seen in this election, is that partisan politics is just both sides answering for themselves the question: “Which groups will we oppress by wielding the power of our office?”

Neither party is really for the American people, it seems, and that is giving rise to American rising against American. That’s what I’m afraid of.

TIMOTHY KING

Grand Junction