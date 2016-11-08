SHARE

Email Letters: November 8, 2016

Closing of Life Center incompatible with mission statement

St. Mary’s mission statement is no longer compatible with their sudden decision to close the pool and gym at the Life Center. A section of this statement is: “to foster God’s healing love by improving the health of peoples and community.” This popular pool is the only one heated to 90+ degrees with a motorized chair lift for the severely handicapped. Its heated waters are a blessing for individuals with knee and hip problems as well as those who suffer from arthritis, obesity, neuropathy and similar conditions. This closing will terminate the therapy of current patients, abandon recovering veterans and show a disregard to doctors who advise continued exercise for patients. The “spirit” of this mission statement speaks to these needs in our community.

Also, it is very difficult to accept the specious statements made by their spokesperson Teri concerning the Life Center’s pool and gym. The area of both is a small fractional part of the 40,000 sq. ft. Life Center. The current dues generate $360,000/yr. from the 1,500 members. Dues raised to $27/month would yield nearly a half million dollars annually, which should cover extensive maintenance for the pool. Yet Teri states that $60 monthly dues yielding $1,080,000 would not cover the overhead. This overhead statement seems to be a total exaggeration. The 1,500 members are not monetarily responsible for maintaining the entire building.

Some possible monetary solutions to keep the pool and gym open are: solicit grants, advertise for additional members, solicit tax-free donations and use part of St. Mary’s Foundation funds. (This foundation is currently soliciting seniors to roll portions of their IRAs over for essential programs!)

In conclusion, our conviction is that Dr. Davidson and the local nameless board should reverse their decision and keep this pool and gym open, which is essential to our community.

LEE & JOAN HOELSCHER

Grand Junction

Riverfront Commission shouldn’t put the brakes on e-bikes

In Monday’s Daily Sentinel was an article that the Colorado Riverfront Commission is putting the brakes on allowing electric bikes on local trails. This is another wealthy group using money to make things happen their way. The electric bikes do not have the power to tear up the trails, by spinning tires, etc. People who have problems with moving their legs could enjoy the outings.



RAFAEL A SALAZ

Grand Junction