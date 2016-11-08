Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Email Letters: November 8, 2016

By Staff
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Closing of Life Center incompatible with mission statement

St. Mary’s mission statement is no longer compatible with their sudden decision to close the pool and gym at the Life Center. A section of this statement is: “to foster God’s healing love by improving the health of peoples and community.” This popular pool is the only one heated to 90+ degrees with a motorized chair lift for the severely handicapped. Its heated waters are a blessing for individuals with knee and hip problems as well as those who suffer from arthritis, obesity, neuropathy and similar conditions. This closing will terminate the therapy of current patients, abandon recovering veterans and show a disregard to doctors who advise continued exercise for patients. The “spirit” of this mission statement speaks to these needs in our community.

Also, it is very difficult to accept the specious statements made by their spokesperson Teri concerning the Life Center’s pool and gym. The area of both is a small fractional part of the 40,000 sq. ft. Life Center. The current dues generate $360,000/yr. from the 1,500 members. Dues raised to $27/month would yield nearly a half million dollars annually, which should cover extensive maintenance for the pool. Yet Teri states that $60 monthly dues yielding $1,080,000 would not cover the overhead. This overhead statement seems to be a total exaggeration. The 1,500 members are not monetarily responsible for maintaining the entire building.

Some possible monetary solutions to keep the pool and gym open are: solicit grants, advertise for additional members, solicit tax-free donations and use part of St. Mary’s Foundation funds. (This foundation is currently soliciting seniors to roll portions of their IRAs over for essential programs!)

In conclusion, our conviction is that Dr. Davidson and the local nameless board should reverse their decision and keep this pool and gym open, which is essential to our community.

LEE & JOAN HOELSCHER
Grand Junction

Riverfront Commission shouldn’t put the brakes on e-bikes

In Monday’s Daily Sentinel was an article that the Colorado Riverfront Commission is putting the brakes on allowing electric bikes on local trails. This is another wealthy group using money to make things happen their way. The electric bikes do not have the power to tear up the trails, by spinning tires, etc. People who have problems with moving their legs could enjoy the outings.

RAFAEL A SALAZ
Grand Junction

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy