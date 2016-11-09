SHARE

Email Letters: November 9, 2016

Chamber supports decision to place paving maintenance question on ballot

The Grand Junction Area Chamber has been a part of the discussions with the City of Grand Junction about how to address our serious paving maintenance issues. We respectfully disagree with the editorial on Sunday, Nov. 6 indicating the council should have just made the decision to divert the TABOR surplus funds originally earmarked to pay off the Riverside Parkway bonds early to this need.

In our letter to council dated Oct. 26, we wrote, “Our view is that in order to be transparent and build trust for future funding questions it is best for the City to ask voters to move the funds. The Chamber helped encourage support by voters of both Riverside Parkway questions and may be willing to also help educate voters of the need for this action should Council place it on the ballot.”

It is estimated that utilizing this funding could save up to $22 million in deferred maintenance costs while adding roughly $800,000 to the payoff of the original bonds. We trust that the voters will understand and act wisely on this issue as they have in the past and we applaud the council’s decision to trust the taxpayers.

MATTHEW BREMAN

Chairman of the Board

Grand Junction

Students should be taught fundamentals of voting procedure

I realize that the local government, and School District 51 in particular, do not want teachers telling their kids how to vote, and I can agree with that view, but I think they are doing the kids a real disservice by not teaching them how the voting procedure fundamentally works.

Most parents, for example, are at a loss to explain how one candidate can win the popular vote but lose the election because of it the Electoral College vote. It’s hard to explain how this works without maps and other material available.

Whether or not your particular candidate won is irrelevant. Kids, who will be expected to be informed voters someday, should at least know how it works. When I was a kid it was taught in school without bias towards any party or candidate so that when I became a voter I knew how to do it and knew how our system of government works.

ROY BAILEY

Fruita

The people of America have spoken loudly

As the sun rises on Wednesday morning after a lengthy and contemptuous election, all one can say is that the people have spoken loudly. To the utter dismay of the “establishment” politicians on both sides of the hallway, the people of this country have sent a message that they intend to take back their country and their lives.

Whether it gets done or not, it feels like the oppression of the last 16 years is off the backs of “we the people.” Someone said the election came down to a contest between a crook and a creep. That was a very narrow observation on someone’s part. What it came down to is whether the American people were going to assume a diminished role in the new World Order or return America to the people.

When I grew up there were three main groups of people in America; the rich, the middle class, and the poor. In the past years of “progressive” politics, there has emerged a fourth group that anointed itself as the ruling class. These folks want the people to believe they are too stupid to govern themselves. They need a group to tell them how to live, what to support, and where to live. I feel strongly that they should have gotten a message last night.

Who knows what the future will bring. There are still numerous problems in this World that need attention. However, the establishment politicians of the United States, as well as the rest of the World, need to accept that “we the people” have sent a message to the World. We are still here and in charge. God bless America.



JAMES O’MALLEY

Grand Junction

Consider attending this years Veteran’s Day parade

With a new president and all the congressional and senate runs hopefully concluded we should try to get back to normal. One way to recover from this year’s electoral insanity is to go see a parade with your family and friends. This Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2:00 p.m. (1400 for military types) Grand Junction hosts a big one on Main Street. The Veteran’s Day parade is the second largest parade held in Grand Junction and pretty fun to attend. ‘Nuff said.

JIM SHULTS

Grand Junction

There are questions we should be asking following this election season

Why is it I feel that I need a long hot shower to wipe away the stench from the 2016 election process? Will the smell ever go away or is it just in remission until 2020 when the same methods will return? And will we ever get a truly independent and unbiased press again? Questions we all should be asking!

L.W. HUNLEY

Grand Junction



It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump won

In a nutshell the subtext of “Stronger Together” meant: the way we use money to safeguard ourselves from our own vulnerability, to create an illusion that we are not dependent on a higher power (God), to blunt our sense of solidarity with, and responsibility to the poor, and to isolate ourselves from all others in need. Gee, I wonder why Donald Trump won?



FRED STEWART

Grand Junction

We must all work to change the way this country is run

Dear friends, both those I agree with politically and those with opposite opinions.

I know I have been a bit caustic during this election and if I have hurt anyone’s feelings I apologize. I am passionate about what happens to this country. I am a patriot. I can assure you that even though I am liberal, I would die for my country in a heartbeat. Just like you would.

My second greatest hope today is you took the time to vote. My third greatest hope is after the election is done you work to change the way this country is run. You can’t do it by sitting on your lazy butts and waiting for the next election. You must participate, even if it just drilling down on whatever information you have to dig out the truth about the things they try to sell you.

My greatest wish is that after this election we all strive, no matter who wins, to follow the constitution, keeping in mind there is room for interpretation. Please accept the results of this election in a calm, dignified manner, with respect for those whose opinions you may not like.

Peace be with you all.

JULIA MARSTON

Grand Junction

St. Mary’s Hospital, reconsider the pool closing decision

Lifestyle diseases, especially obesity and diabetes, are exploding in our country. The situation demands an aggressive drive for preventive medicine as the only way to save our nation from a disease and financial meltdown.

We’re so grateful that St. Mary’s Hospital invested in preventive care when they purchased the Life Center in the 90’s. Our mother has been swimming at the Life Center for decades. She walks laboriously with a walker. She has developed social networks that have supported her through our father’s hospitalization. She’s 86 years old, and the commitment to swim four times a week “is keeping her going,” as Daddy says, to be healthy – physically, emotionally, socially, and spiritually.

The closing of the Life Center “is all we talk about now,” mourns Mom. The three other pools have neither the warm water temperature nor the adaptive accommodations needed for disabled and elderly people. We’ve done our research. Gold’s water is too cold; Crossroads requires a long walk to the pool, twice as high steps, with only one grab bar; and Fruita has unsuitable water depth where the “safest entrance” is. All of them have colder water temperatures than the Life Center.

Does St. Mary’s Hospital really want to portray the image that they are no longer interested in investing money on preventive health care? Is “mopping up the mess” (read “acute care medicine”) all they are interested in? The lifestyle diseases we’ve already mentioned are only going to kill more Americans over the next 30 years as St. Mary’s Hospital de-emphasizes disease prevention.

We’re just asking that St. Mary’s Hospital reconsider the pool closing decision, and its impact on the health emotional, spiritual, physical and social, of 1,500 pool members who are defenseless elderly and disabled people.



JOHN A. GOLEY

BRENDA J. MORRIS

Grand Junction

