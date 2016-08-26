SHARE

Pay the drainage bill

If you’re a property owner and you haven’t paid the new storm water utility fee charged by the Grand Valley Drainage District, we recommend you do so.

The bills went out in March. Most homeowners were charged $36. Businesses and other property owners are billed $36 per 2,500 square feet of impervious surfaces.

A second wave of bills hit mailboxes in late July after a Mesa County District Court judge denied a motion brought against the drainage district for a preliminary injunction. That order, signed by now-retired District Judge David Bottger, addresses point-by-point the arguments the plaintiffs — Mesa County commissioners and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce representing business interests — put forth in an attempt to get the court to temporarily stop the district from collecting the fee.

Bottger found that the county and chamber failed to demonstrate a reasonable probability of success at trial with their contention that the charge is a tax. The judge found the challenge so lacking as to waive oral arguments or hear evidence on the matter.

The judge’s action is akin to a summary judgment, which suggests chances are slim that the plaintiffs will prevail at a trial slated for June of next year. So, as of today — and until a final court resolution — the fee stands as lawfully imposed. The bills are due Aug. 31. If you don’t pay, you risk having your bill turned over to the state’s Central Collections for delinquency and additional charges, including interest, fees, attorney fees and potentially a lien against your title.

If the county and the chamber succeed at trial, the money will be returned. The prudent move is to pay the bill. Many arrived at this conclusion already. The district has collected $1.2 million of the $2.77 million it anticipates the fee will generate. The money will be used on storm drainage projects within its 90-square-mile jurisdiction, which includes the most densely populated areas north of the Colorado River.

By the time the trial rolls around, the district will have sent out a second year of invoices. So waiting for a trial outcome is a recipe for arrears and a detriment to the district. If the assessed fee is deemed lawful, protests by nonpayment will have impeded work that an elected body deemed essential to the public good. We don’t want to encourage this kind of rogue challenge to the rule of law.

Those who oppose the drainage district’s action can attend meetings, lobby their elected representatives to be receptive to alternatives or even seek a seat on the board to effect a pivot toward a better relationship with the county or a change in governance.

Signs point to county officials working toward some kind of settlement before the issue is tried in court. But the district sounds as if it wants a court ruling. We’ll know soon enough if the fee is legit. Until then, best to pay up.