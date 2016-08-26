SHARE

Printed Letters: August 26, 2016

Vote to uphold Healthy Beverage Policy

As a pediatric dentist at the Marillac Clinic, I see what tooth decay is doing to many of our community’s children, especially kids from low-income families. Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease and diet is a major contributor.

That’s why I feel compelled to speak up about an important matter before the Colorado State Board of Education.On Sept. 14, the Board of Education has an opportunity to protect Colorado children from the negative influence of the sugary drink industry, whose products are so harmful to children’s oral and overall health. Voting “no” to replacing our state’s strong Healthy Beverage Policy with the weaker federal standards that would allow more juice in middle school and diet sodas back in our high schools (after being taken out in 2009) will send a strong message that kids’ health and wellness is a Colorado priority.

Soda, diet or otherwise, has no place in a healthy beverage policy. Diet soda contains acidic carbonation that erodes teeth, and any soda option may deter students from making healthier choices like water or milk. Reintroducing soda isn’t the only concern. Increasing the amount of juice that middle school students receive is also a bad idea. Sugar in juice decays kids’ teeth and offers little nutritional value — I see this daily in my practice. Whole fruit is far healthier for children’s teeth and bodies.

To the State Board of Education and our elected 3rd District member, Joyce Rankin: Please vote to uphold our state’s Healthy Beverage Policy and keep the bar higher in Colorado. With childhood obesity and tooth decay epidemics afflicting so many children in our community, this is not the time for weaker standards.

DR. KATE HART

Grand Junction

EPA’s proposed financial assurance rules not a solution

Pete Dronker’s column “Mines must bear cleanup costs” politicizes the Gold King spill, by using this event as a platform for increasing the burden of government regulation on the modern mining industry through EPA’s proposed financial assurance rules. Whether the mine is located on federal or private lands, mining companies today must post bonds or other financial assurance to ensure that sufficient funds will be available to fully reclaim and restore the site in the event that the operator does not complete such work.

EPA’s proposed financial assurance rules would only duplicate state and federal rules already on the books and would do nothing to remedy the situation at Gold King, a mine that operated in the late 19th century prior to the era of modern mining regulation. The solution lies not in giving more power to the government, but to allowing mining companies and other non-governmental groups to participate in Good Samaritan clean up and remediation efforts at these legacy sites.

STUART SANDERSON

STAN DEMPSEY, JR.

Colorado Mining Association

Denver



Protecting sage-grouse from extinction is the main objective

In the article published Saturday titled “Gunnison grouse plan comes up short, groups say,” David Ludlam, director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, questioned the motives of conservation groups, stating that he thinks many groups aren’t necessarily interested in protecting the species, and that “It’s more about stopping development.” He couldn’t be more wrong.

For me, and the conservation group I work for, it’s all about protecting Gunnison sage-grouse from extinction. The first time I watched the grouse do their remarkable mating dance at dawn, I was so fascinated that I barely noticed the cold and discomfort of sitting still for hours. The finicky female birds didn’t appear to be all that impressed by the males’ elaborate dances that morning, but I was. It was an unforgettable experience to watch the grouse dance while elk grazed nearby and a chorus of songbirds greeted the rising sun. I was inspired to work hard to help save this species.

I am far from alone in my interest in saving Gunnison sage-grouse. Coloradans from all walks of life are pitching in to help conserve the grouse. Volunteers have stepped up to restore habitat. Ranchers and landowners have put conservation easements in place to protect habitat on private property. More than 1,000 people have written letters and postcards asking public land managers protect critically important habitat in the San Miguel Basin and Dove Creek areas. Collaborative groups of individuals, representatives of conservation and industry organizations, and governmental agencies are actively working on solutions that protect grouse habitat while meeting the needs of public land users.

Our efforts aren’t about “stopping development.” They are about taking pride in Colorado’s unique bird, and working together to make sure that future generations have a chance to watch in wonder as Gunnison sage-grouse dance at sunrise.

MEGAN MUELLER

Rocky Mountain Wild

Denver