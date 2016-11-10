SHARE

Printed Letters: Nov. 11, 2016

I realize that the local government, and School District 51 in particular, do not want teachers telling their kids how to vote, and I can agree with that view, but I think they are doing the kids a real disservice by not teaching them how the voting procedure fundamentally works.

Most parents, for example, are at a loss to explain how one candidate can win the popular vote but lose the election because of the Electoral College vote. It’s hard to explain how this works without maps and other material available.

Whether or not your particular candidate won is irrelevant. Kids, who will be expected to be informed voters someday, should at least know how it works. When I was a kid it was taught in school without bias towards any party or candidate so that when I became a voter I knew how to do it and knew how our system of government works.

ROY BAILEY

Fruita

Chamber supports council on paving maintenance question

The Grand Junction Area Chamber has been a part of the discussions with the City of Grand Junction about how to address our serious paving maintenance issues. We respectfully disagree with the editorial on Sunday, Nov. 6 indicating the council should have just made the decision to divert the TABOR surplus funds originally earmarked to pay off the Riverside Parkway bonds early to this need.

In our letter to council dated Oct. 26, we wrote, “Our view is that in order to be transparent and build trust for future funding questions it is best for the City to ask voters to move the funds. The Chamber helped encourage support by voters of both Riverside Parkway questions and may be willing to also help educate voters of the need for this action should Council place it on the ballot.”

It is estimated that utilizing this funding could save up to $22 million in deferred maintenance costs while adding roughly $800,000 to the payoff of the original bonds. We trust that the voters will understand and act wisely on this issue as they have in the past and we applaud the council’s decision to trust the taxpayers.

MATTHEW BREMAN

Chairman of the Board

Grand Junction

The people of America have spoken loudly

As the sun rises on Wednesday morning after a lengthy and contemptuous election, all one can say is that the people have spoken loudly. To the utter dismay of the “establishment” politicians on both sides of the hallway, the people of this country have sent a message that they intend to take back their country and their lives.

Whether it gets done or not, it feels like the oppression of the last 16 years is off the backs of “we the people.” Someone said the election came down to a contest between a crook and a creep. That was a very narrow observation on someone’s part. What it came down to is whether the American people were going to assume a diminished role in the new World Order or return America to the people.

When I grew up there were three main groups of people in America; the rich, the middle class, and the poor. In the past years of “progressive” politics, there has emerged a fourth group that anointed itself as the ruling class. These folks want the people to believe they are too stupid to govern themselves. They need a group to tell them how to live, what to support, and where to live. I feel strongly that they should have gotten a message last night.

Who knows what the future will bring. There are still numerous problems in this world that need attention. However, the establishment politicians of the United States, as well as the rest of the World, need to accept that “we the people” have sent a message to the World. We are still here and in charge. God bless America.

JAMES O’MALLEY

Grand Junction

Consider attending the 2016 Veteran’s Day parade

With a new president and all the congressional and senate runs hopefully concluded we should try to get back to normal. One way to recover from this year’s electoral insanity is to go see a parade with your family and friends. This Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. (1400 for military types) Grand Junction hosts a big one on Main Street. The Veteran’s Day parade is the second largest parade held in Grand Junction and pretty fun to attend. ‘Nuff said.

JIM SHULTS

Grand Junction

There are questions we should ask following election season

Why is it I feel that I need a long hot shower to wipe away the stench from the 2016 election process? Will the smell ever go away or is it just in remission until 2020 when the same methods will return? And will we ever get a truly independent and unbiased press again? Questions we all should be asking!

L.W. HUNLEY

Grand Junction