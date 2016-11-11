SHARE

Printed Letters: November 11, 2016

Accept the election results and move on

I have watched with interest (and grief) the “display” of anger and disappointment of the “losing” side in this election. I remember how I felt (as a conservative) when we lost in 2008 and again in 2012. I felt disappointment and even anger, but I don’t recall any riots at that time. We accepted the results and moved on.

I would ask the question, is this a representation of the Democratic Party? Is this really what they are about when they don’t get what they want? They destroy other people’s property, threaten to leave the country and act like a group of spoiled children (only these actions are criminal). It is interesting that only “Trump” posters were vandalized and people showed up at his rallies to start fistfights and try to discredit the events. We didn’t see any of that from the conservative right. Why?

I am sure that there are many members of the Democratic Party who are equally dismayed at the actions of these lawless rebels, but I am also concerned that the “press” is not condemning these acts of violence. In my view, this is the result of eight years of divisive policies from the current administration. We are divided on racial lines, economic lines, social lines, environmental lines, and of course political lines. That was not the case a decade or so ago; we have actually digressed. The right and left have always had disagreements, but the gulf has gotten wider and wider. I say, live and let live; you are entitled to your views, as I am to mine.

PATRICK MOSBEY

Craig



This Friday, do something to honor a veteran

This country is great on the backs and patriotism of the common people that are veterans of the military. From George Washington to the brave men and women that are currently serving in the military, these patriots have given each voter the opportunity to vote for their political candidate. Isn’t this country great? Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Please do something to honor and help a veteran. Buy them lunch, work in their yard or give them a solid handshake and a big thank you.

MIKE MENKE

Cedaredge



Coal has negative impact on health, environment, economy



Luke Popovich’s Nov. 6 column (“Denying the costs of coal regulation”) conveniently ignores the health, environmental and economic benefits associated with prudent pollution limits. Contrary to Mr. Popovich’s statements, communities are having an honest conversation about the costs and science of continued reliance on coal. They just don’t square with the views of the National Mining Association.

Coal combustion is hazardous to our health. The MATS rule Popovich attacks limits mercury and air toxics pollution from coal-fired power plants. Mercury — a potent neurotoxin — can damage children’s developing brains. The Clean Power Plan would help avoid 140,000 to 150,000 asthma attacks among children and 2,700 to 6,600 premature deaths by 2030.

Mr. Popovich disparages “Washington’s regulators” and their “government decisions.” But heavily subsidized federal coal leasing — federal lands supply approximately 40 percent of U.S. coal production — artificially distorts electrical power markets, damages public health and accelerates climate change. For example, a proposal to allow bulldozing roadless forest for coal mining in the North Fork Valley would — by Forest Service estimates — keep 40,000 gigawatts of renewable energy out of the U.S. marketplace by subsidizing coal consumption, while causing up to $12 billion in costs to the world’s economy and environment.

Three times as many Coloradoans now work for one wind turbine manufacturer as work in all of the state’s coal mines. Colorado’s $13.2 billion outdoor recreation economy is tied directly to snowpack and healthy public lands, both of which are threatened by climate change. Coal is a dirty energy source that is responsible for more than a quarter of the nation’s total global warming emissions, including 80 percent of all those from power plants. It’s time for America’s engineers to find climate solutions, and those solutions lie in renewable energy development and energy efficiency.

DEIDRE WITHERELL

Crested Butte



Commission shouldn’t put the brakes on e-bikes

In Monday’s Daily Sentinel was an article that the Colorado Riverfront Commission is putting the brakes on allowing electric bikes on local trails. This is another wealthy group using money to make things happen their way. The electric bikes do not have the power to tear up the trails, by spinning tires, etc. People who have problems with moving their legs could enjoy the outings.

RAFAEL A. SALAZ

Grand Junction