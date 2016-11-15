SHARE

Printed Letters: November 15, 2016

We have more pressing needs than roundabout

I, like many of the residents in the Redlands, have been following and attending the meetings that have been held explaining the “need” for the Redlands’ Roundabout. I have also read the various articles as published by The Sentinel, where an editorial recently admonished us to stop protesting the effort.

I found this especially ironic considering the violent protests across the country regarding Trumps historic election. Apparently The Sentinel remains silent on some issues of free speech and not others. But I digress.

Generally, I am for roundabouts, especially in commercial corridors to slow traffic down or calm it as it has been described. In residential neighbourhoods, I have advocated the use of raised speed humps to accomplish the same thing.

They have called this a safety issue and use statistics, such as 26-28 accidents have occurred over the past five years. Over two-dozen accidents seem like a lot until one considers that thousands of cars per day pass through that intersection with some high-volume periods. Per CDOT’s own data, the intersection averages 12,000 vehicles per day. That translates roughly 21,900,000 vehicles over a similar five-year period. That breaks down to roughly one accident for every 730,000 vehicles. Assuming two cars per incident that results in a percentage of 0.00029 percent of all vehicle traffic. It’s hardly a major safety issue when viewed in this way.

But, if this is a safety issue, where does the Redlands Parkway/340 intersection rank in the Grand Valley with respect to accidents?

I think that there are more pressing needs in the valley than a roundabout in the Redlands, especially considering the major investment made in that same intersection just a few short years ago to improve the traffic flow (and safety presumably) as well as beautify the area. Why throw that investment away?

STEPHEN FULLERTON

Grand Junction



We really need to talk about the bigotry in the open

Apparently a protest is only a protest if you disagree with the subject. Patrick Mosbey says conservatives accepted the results of the last eight years and everyone now should too. They did? What I witnessed was massive numbers of bigots disrupting everything both inside and outside the government. They were so incensed so constantly and so threatening with all the gun buying that they even attended public meetings and Obama’s speeches with their manhood in their holsters.

Well, you now have what you wanted in a president. The thin-skinned guy who constantly whines about disagreement being so “unfair.” One can only hope he can learn some of the acceptance, grace and dignity of Obama.

I personally don’t think Trump is what he’s displayed. I doubt his business would flourish if he treated associates like that. I’m willing to give him a chance and hope I’m pleasantly surprised. Although the Koch brothers now own our government, I don’t think they or their extreme right wing Republican Party will be able to control him, even though it seems they are at the moment.

I agreed completely with David Brooks’ column in Sunday’s paper. Both parties are a mess and Trump may not stick with it. But we really need to talk about the bigotry in the open — all the bigotry. The white power rhetoric is even more disturbing now.

We all need to calm down. The party of Lincoln needs to study Lincoln. White power people hated Lincoln. They killed him. And upset protesters who didn’t vote are too late to matter. I would suggest protesters start planning both the next vote in two years and the one in four years.

EILEEN O’TOOLE

Grand Junction

Name stenciled in rock would have saddened Crawford

While the family of Billy Crawford is touched by the intent of whoever stenciled Billy’s name on the rock face at Cold Shivers Point, they are also very sad. Billy was a “leave no trace” Coloradoan. He would tell family and friends to stay on the trail where there are crypto-biotic soils, so we didn’t “bust the crust.” When visiting Chaco Canyon National Monument last spring break, Billy had the eagle eye, frequently spotting ancient pottery fragments, gently lifting them and sharing them for examination, and then those long fingers returned them exactly to the same spot for those who followed to experience. We are hopeful the stencil will wash off with the rain. Billy would never sanction defacing a national park. He would be embarrassed that people visiting from around the world would believe he defaced the park he loved.

If you want to do something for him, perhaps you could approach the park service and see if they might place an information plaque there asking people who are considering suicide to contact a ranger for help in reconsidering their plan and not turning a place of great beauty into a memorial to tragedy. The plaque could also include the local suicide hot line phone number. Thank you for respecting this national treasure with no further tributes unauthorized by the National Park Service.

CHERLYN CRAWFORD

Grand Junction