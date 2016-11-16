SHARE

Printed Letters: November 16, 2016

Consider building new Senior Citizens Center

Now is the time again for the various boards and councils to address the need for a new Senior Citizens Center or Community Recreation Center for the Grand Junction community. These governing bodies have shown they have undesignated funds in their current accounts as large as $10 million.

The governing bodies find money to buy a parking lot and pawn shop for future needs and consider adding on rooms or renovation or other properties for future needs while current needs are not addressed.

For years, the Senior Citizens Center has asked the city to provide a Senior Citizens Center that meets current needs. You’re invited to the current Senior Citizens Center to see these needs. You will a room approximately 10 by 12 feet that contains three pieces of exercise equipment, library books, and shelves along the walls, stored kitchen equipment, a card table and a chair in the center of the room for use when reading and putting puzzles together. All of these things are in this small room. There is no room in the Senior Citizens Center for conducting these and other needed programs. At this time, part of St. Mary’s Life Center, including the gym, is closing, affecting 1,500 people who are mostly senior citizens. I ask you, board and council members, and the members of the great community to build a much needed Senior Citizens Center, a Community Recreation Center, or a combined facility to meet current needs.

SAMUEL J. WHITLEY

Grand Junction



We can’t make energy ‘great’ again with traditional sources

Your article in Sunday’s paper, “Will Trump Make Energy Great Again” was a balanced article presenting how energy concerns differ after this election. However, the headline and photographs were very misleading. What was missing was a future-looking inclusion of wind and solar and other renewable forms of energy. You report that on his website Trump included renewable energy sources alongside traditional ones and talked about “protecting the country’s most valuable resources – our clean air, clean water, and natural habitats” as he creates new jobs in the energy sector. So, more balanced and responsible headline/photographs would have included wind and solar, for starters. Perhaps “How will Trump revolutionize our energy resources” would have been a better headline, holding him to his website statements and advocating for new sources of energy.

We read Monday in The Sentinel that carbon emissions have flattened worldwide, but we have further to go to arrest climate change. As the second-greatest carbon polluter in the world, the U.S. cannot afford to bring back coal pollution and cancel our commitment to slowing climate change, which is not a myth. Scientists worldwide verify that this is a high priority problem.

To say that making energy “great” again with traditional energy sources only is a disservice to concerns about climate change and future developments in the energy sector.

ELLEN K. MOORE

Grand Junction

Please provide life-saving measures to the Life Center

St. Mary’s Hospital is choosing to close its Life Center, which has benefited its members, employees, and our community. An incredibly supportive staff provides services to seniors as well as individuals with handicaps from Strive, School District 51, the Regional Center and veterans in a quiet, non-intimidating setting with a therapy pool, gym and wellness classes.

The Life Center employees guide members to improve and maintain their health. Those healthy individuals can continue to be active, contributing community members. Each member has friends and family who value the health of their loved one. Members often join after expensive medical and surgical care. With our ever-increasing aging population, this facility could benefit even more people. The Life Center does not make headlines with life-saving medical stories or bring in large revenues. But it makes a difference in everyday lives and it has substantially lower costs than other hospital departments.

St. Mary’s recently sent out letters requesting monies so they can “provide the most personal, complete care all year long” for every patient. Now they want to abandon that ideal for 1,600 members of the Life Center? The health of our aging people does matter. The well-being of individuals with handicaps is vital. An increase in membership fees is understandable. Yes, repairs and upgrades are needed and parts of the facility may need to be closed during repairs.

The services of the Life Center are an integral part of an aging person’s overall health. Our community needs the Life Center. For 20 years the Life Center has been a valued asset in our community. It still can be a great way for St. Mary’s to have a dedicated wellness program. It is not too late to honor St. Mary’s values.

Please provide life-saving measures to the Life Center.

PAM TURELL

ANNE NICHOLS

JANET SHAFFER

STEPHANIE SCHMID

ALBERTA HUSCH

Grand Junction