Printed Letters: November 22, 2016

Candidate voices thanks for support

I would like to express my deep appreciation for the opportunity to work with so many wonderful individuals and entities during my campaign for United States Congress.

Over the past seven months, it was a privilege to travel throughout the 50,000 square miles of the 3rd Congressional District, talking to voters and listening to their specific concerns about the things that mattered most to them.

I kept my promise to campaign on the issues and to show up throughout the district, consistent with my motto as a state senator and public servant: “No one will ever work harder to represent you.”

Along the way, we did our best to inspire confidence and hope, and I was humbled to earn the endorsements of nine out of the 10 newspapers in the district that chose to endorse in this race. The newspaper endorsements were consistent: people felt the need for stronger representation to deliver results and diversify economic opportunity in our region.

My thanks goes out to all those who supported me and also to those who were willing to listen. It was an honor to run to represent the residents of the 3rd CD in Congress, and I won’t forget the experiences and stories we shared. I pledge to continue my ongoing work to make western and southern Colorado the best possible place to live, work and raise a family.

Upon the conclusion of this historic, and often times divisive, election cycle, I maintain my faith in a promising future. I believe in the strength of the communities in this district and our ability to move beyond partisanship, because I appreciate how deeply we all feel about the issues facing our state and our nation.

GAIL SCHWARTZ

Crested Butte



Hamilton cast shouldn’t have aired grievances during show

It seems that most celebrities think that because they earn a lot of money or people pay to see them it is because they are so smart and their opinion is more important than those who do not agree with them. Do I care what Miley Cyrus or Katy Perry thinks? No! Are Cher and Justin Bieber the brightest light bulbs in the room and are they politically astute? No! Does the cast of “Hamilton” have the right to protest and air their grievances? Of course, but not in the venue that a lot of people paid to enter to be entertained and where they are basically are being held hostage to their rhetoric. Rudeness does have some boundaries.

J.C. SMITH

Grand Junction



Urge representatives to enhance Medicare and ACA



Well, the presidential election is all over, except the crying or laughing, depending which side of America you think you are on. Many of those laughing will be crying in a couple of years though. If you are on or soon will be on Medicare, Medicaid or have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA or Obamacare) be forewarned that Paul Ryan, the current speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and other conservatives in Congress are on an all-out assault on these beloved programs. Ryan will begin to phase out of Medicare by tying it to repealing the ACA. The ACA actually helped extend Medicare’s life expectancy for many years.

If you are a senior citizen or plan to become one soon, you may want to contact your representatives in Congress as soon as possible and tell them to enhance Medicare and the ACA, not eliminate them. On the Western Slope, to reach Cory Gardner or Scott Tipton in Washington D.C., call the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be transferred to their offices. Or email Cory at https://www.gardner.senate.gov/ or Scott at https://tipton.house.gov/ (follow the contact links). Your future health care depends on it.

RANDY LEACOCK

Grand Junction



Adoption story proved there is still good news

Thank you for reporting the story on adoption, “I’m part of a family now,” in Saturday’s paper. It proves that there is still “good” news out there. Maybe there is just as much good news, possibly more, than the bad news we hear constantly. I believe it is possible that if we heard stories like these more often it could actually be a catalyst to reduce some of the bad news.

At any rate, thanks for allowing us to vicariously enjoy the joy that happened in a courtroom that so many times is a not a place of joy. Judge Robison, Evan, Jade, Kasey and Abbi were blessed, as well as many of us who read about it.

TERRY KRAFT

Grand Junction



Those booing Gold Star family showed awful behavior

Perhaps those passengers from Sacramento that booed the Gold Star family leaving their flight early so they could continue on to meet their son’s remains should spend the day at Sgt. Perry’s funeral. Then they might realize the true cost of their poor behavior. Apologies to Sgt. Perry’s family on behalf of the rest of us.

HERBERT FEINZIG

American Veteran

Grand Junction