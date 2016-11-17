SHARE

Progressive tantrum rages on

I originally hoped that by this week the progressive tantrum over the results of the last election would have calmed down, but no, the destruction of other people’s property and the waste of perfectly good CS gas canisters on people who have been exposed to teargas so many times they practically like it continues.

Priorities have become unbalanced, for gosh sakes the McRib is back at McDonald’s and only for a limited time at a few secret locations. There is an app for your phone that can help you locate this mysterious meat-like treat but we have to focus.

If it helps to put things in perspective, progressives should recall the two statements which will be remembered from the Obama presidency: “Elections have consequences” and “I won.”

The president said these things to Republican Congressman Eric Cantor in 2009 as the two sides were sniping at each other about the president’s early plan to turn the United States into a vast economic wasteland.

Mr. Cantor found out about elections himself as he was soon turned from office when constituents discovered that his definition of conservative policies and their own turned out to be very different.

I’m not sure what became of him. He’s either a lobbyist or aggressively scratching lottery tickets. The necessary skill set is about the same.

Therefore, a consequence of this election is that Donald J. Trump is the president-elect and I’m really hoping he’ll appoint Omarosa Manigault, from the first season of “The Apprentice,” as U.N. ambassador. She’s an expert at handling backstabbing rivals and brings the appropriate level of gravitas to the institution that it deserves.

However, even in the face of such exciting developments we continue to have destructive protests against the election results in places that didn’t even support Donald Trump.

This really teaches places like Portland, Oregon, that a progressive-dominated city which only had 17 percent of its voters supporting Trump needs to be taken down a peg or two and these riotous snowflakes are just the ones to do it.

Yes, the snowflake analogy is apt with these clusters of comrades who have been told how important and talented they are without the need for verification through accomplishment and, when frustrated, need a safe place to riot.

They are the modern Social Justice Warrior, with Instagram and Facebook the full armor of their God and Twitter their sword.

Like the snowflake, they require a controlled environment to feel safe from damage while they express their rage. In this case, that would be either their own neighborhoods or similar ones, where they can safely destroy other people’s creations while protectively insulated in a justice system which will deliver to them no consequences.

If they really wish to make a statement, they should go somewhere and break things that belong to people who weren’t on their side during the election they are protesting.

I recommend they have their sponsors bus them to Amarillo, Texas, fortify themselves with a suitably robust Americano and start throwing things at the police in that area.

Perhaps they could mimic the protesters in Indianapolis (another city with few actual Trump supporters) and begin throwing rocks and chanting “Kill the police,” with the occasional “Love Trumps Hate” bafflingly thrown into the mix.

It’s actually just sad to watch players who are barely even in the game try and knock the board over when things don’t go to their liking.

Unlike some of the racial unrest that has been goaded on by the far left to build a base of power, these displays don’t signal rage as much as hysteria and fragility.

Without charging cables and free Wi-Fi, these folks have no revolution and sobbing, expletive-filled Facebook postings are not a declaration of independence.

Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney who maintains a political blog, The War on Wrong. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . com.