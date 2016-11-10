SHARE

Substantial change is inevitable

I’m writing this piece Tuesday before any election results. I don’t want them to color my analysis because I believe what’s happened this election cycle has set in motion certain things that won’t change regardless of the winner of the presidential contest.

Probably I should say that substantial change seems inevitable no matter who’s the president.

Whoever is chosen as the president of the United States is probably going to enjoy about the same kind of popular experience Vice President Andrew Johnson suffered when he assumed the duties after the demise of President Lincoln.

Therefore, it’s almost a given conclusion on this Tuesday afternoon that the winner will discuss in one way or another, the process of healing the country after this incredibly difficult election but I think this time it’s not going to happen and it probably shouldn’t.

That’s not to say the winner isn’t going to speak in those terms, it’s that it seems we’ve reached a tipping point with a number of institutions and political dynamics that were barely holding the present system together.

If we are lucky, the shattering pivot-kicks to social harmony we have been experiencing the last six years building up to this crescendo will result in some much-needed renovation of our political system.

However, remember that in most cases renovation requires some level of demolition to clear the way for the new material, because there’s not enough room for both the old ways and new ways to survive.

In the theory of capitalism this is often referred to as the process of “creative destruction,” where the replacement of the old is part of the process of moving forward to new concepts and design. I hope that’s true because there’s little doubt we’ve experienced a great deal of destruction of faith in important institutions, once respected and thought to be mostly incorruptible — which is certainly not the case now.

I’ve often said two things hold a constitutional republic together and those are first that is some belief held by the people that the system of justice is relatively honest and not a tool of political or economic interests.

The other is that given the opportunity to select leaders or at least representatives to express the people’s will, there must be confidence that the vast majority of that process is not tainted by politics or power.

This election we’ve managed to seriously undermine both of these principles.

The FBI, amazingly, managed to upset all sides of the political debate, accomplishing nothing other than looking at best silly or at worst intimidated in their investigations of Clinton’s behavior as secretary of state.

The federal Department of Justice has been revealed to be a contradiction of its title and seems to many, myself included, as not just inept with a misguided sense of priorities but a tool of political ambition.

Consider then, the dangerous drive by progressives to eliminate the ability of states to oversee voting at even the most basic levels of identifying voters as citizens and verifying who they claim to be, seems a method to flood the polls with colonists who desire political candidates promising them shelter from the law and provide for their needs — with no price other than their vote.

Add to that the ludicrous view that having done away with the tools to detect voter fraud, there isn’t any.

I would say that because a net full of holes catches no fish, doesn’t mean the ocean is not full of fish. It instead shows a boat full of fishermen who need a favor from the fish.

What we really need to be concerned about right now is the map showing voting patterns in the country by county. In our system of red versus blue we have vast areas of the country producing essential goods but with dispersed populations being very red, while clusters of population, many in failing economic subsystems, are crowded nooks of blue.

The Trump campaign has created a movement that brushed aside the party elites and refocused power that awaits direction and the Clinton campaign has held a mirror to itself and shown the corruption of the old system.

What happens next is likely not to be healing but hopefully, reconstruction.

Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney who maintains a political blog, The War on Wrong.