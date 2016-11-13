SHARE

You Said It, Nov. 13, 2016

Those opposed to the Redlands roundabout are the same individuals who lack the knowledge or ability to safely negotiate such an intersection.

Does anyone else find it odd that our City Council doesn’t have enough money to maintain our streets but does have $800,000 to buy land for a someday convention center?

It was both refreshing and inspirational to watch the World Series this year. Seeing these teams compete with so much class and professionalism is the true spirit of sportsmanship. Not once did we see any players protest or kneel in disrespect for our flag or our country. It continues to be the best of all American sports.

I was excited about the new theater coming to Grand Junction until I saw how they’re going to work the seating. It’s not first-come, first-serve anymore. Buy online and reserve a seat. What about those of us who don’t have access to the internet? I guess we don’t matter and just have to take what seats are left. And if I come an hour early, I’ll have to move for someone who comes two minutes before showtime because they reserved the seat. That’s pretty low Picture Show. The Regal won’t lose any of my business.

Retailers’ complaints about internet sales are groundless. Three times during the last week I have tried to order different things from a brick-and-mortar store and was told I have to order it on the internet. I never have and never will order anything over the internet.

St. Mary’s Hospital provides the most medical services to the community. They simply cannot provide all the services. Therefore, the people who are having issues with the Life Center could consider giving a large donation to keep it open. Or they could talk with the city about building a recreation center like Fruita, Delta and Montrose did. St. Mary’s provides excellent services to the community and does not deserve the negativity coming from this group of people.

Heartbroken is the word I hear constantly at the Life Center. I watch the older folks that I see every day when I am there and know most of them will not continue with their routine because there is not a “gym” in this community that is equipped for their needs, or the staff that makes us all feel safe and secure. The pool is also unique because of the temperature and size. Some of us are not swimming but exercising due to joint pain that does not exist in the warm water. There will be many broken hearts when our time ends at the Life Center!

The majority of Americans have spoken once again. Let the hate stop and support the president that most people want.

Congratulations, Mesa County Republicans! You have helped elect a racist, sexual predator bully who will make lots of good jobs by deporting all the “illegal” aliens, barring Muslims, building a wall. Just don’t be one of his subcontractors because you won’t get paid, but you can then pick vegetables and work in other menial jobs. At least we independents can now vote in primaries, maybe not soon enough, to hopefully give us competent leaders to select from. It’s a sad day for morality and the U.S.‘s standing in the world. This is our “Brexit,” only worse.

Attention downtown drivers: Please note when traveling through the intersection of Third Street and Colorado Avenue that drivers going north and south on Third Street have stop signs. Drivers going east and west on Colorado Avenue do NOT have stop signs.