You Said It, Nov. 20, 2016

I say to Trump protesters: Sour grapes make bitter whine.

Yes, congratulations are in order for Mesa County Republicans because we waited eight years to vote for our candidate without destroying or burning beating our opponents. Enough was enough, and for those of you who are still confused, watch “Hillary’s America” and you will see what party does all the nonsense you wrote in your comment. It is time this country gets back to working and earning your way, not waiting for the government to carry your worthless butts day after day. Remember, you have the choice to change it again in 2020. Until then, stand up, wave the flag and say yes, we are going forward for a better day and country.

Several years ago I heard a quote attributed to a former judge here in GJ: “If you slap an R on a bologna sandwich, Mesa County voters will elect it to office.” Truer words were never spoken considering Tuesday’s presidential voting here. Shame on all the good Christian conservatives in this town — how do they think Donald Trump will maintain their wonderful conservative values? That they supported this egomaniacal, lying, philandering, hate-mongering venomous charlatan is beyond my comprehension. For the record, I was a Republican — now I don’t want anything to do with the party that supported this man. Shame on all of you.

Congratulations, Mesa County independent. You just made it clear by your stupid statement. Please do not vote next election. We all do not need your vote in forwarding this great country. People like you never cease to amaze me. Throwing stones at the same time willing to elect and accept the morally corrupt, dishonest Clintons and alike. Can’t really understand your logic. Thank God the good people stood up and for once were counted. Let’s all give Trump a chance. Certainly cannot be any worse that the last eight years.

Well, well, well, with all the Hillary supporters rioting, burning U.S. flags and protesting in many cities, will we be able to label them Hillary’s bucket of “deplorables?” Wonder how many of the protesters and rioters actually voted? God bless the USA.

No, the majority of Americans have not spoken. The majority — popular vote — voted for Hillary Clinton. Imagine what would have happened if it were the opposite. Trump would sue every state.

Most people understand that the Electoral College is the fairest way to elect a president — until their candidate loses.

Instead of schools counseling students who may be uneasy about the election of Donald Trump, maybe they should return to teaching them about our constitutional republic, why we have an Electoral College, and more importantly why the use of a popular vote, i.e. mob rule, would actually promote discrimination, exclusion, and the silencing of multiple opinions.

Tim Foster’s decisive action concerning Professor Stan Heister was swift, stern and appropriate. As American academia rots, CMU has the opportunity to brand itself as a moderate institution that teaches useful knowledge and doesn’t tolerate indoctrination or promote cultural Marxism. With reasonable tuition and a stated alternative to the dysfunctional and ridiculously expensive norm, CMU would tap into a wellspring of unsupplied demand. CMU would earn major distinction and the economic benefits to the region would be formidable.

The message is clear: to CMU, Republican lives matter but LGBT lives don’t. Homophobia in the locker room? Slap on the wrist. Clinton campaign worker in the classroom? Outsized punishment.

FYI, I want the high beams on my motorcycle to flash in daylight to grab your attention (works well, eh?). I paid good money to get them to do that. They aren’t broken and I’m not trying to pull you over.

Here’s a revenue source for the city: How about enforcing the leash law at Matchett Park? Collection of fines should keep three workers employed for the city.

Hickenlooper finally takes a position to nullify federal leases in western Colorado and “leaders” across the region have no idea how to hold him accountable. We’ll sit on our hands and wait for him to grace us with his presence at the next Club 20 meeting and then fall all over ourselves thanking him for coming over. What a disgrace.

The Sentinel and CDOT must be getting nervous regarding the proposed roundabout on the Redlands. Now your hometown newspaper is protesting the protests.

Since we seem to be cursed (or blessed, depending on your viewpoint) with the increasing number of roundabouts in the Grand Junction area, could the traffic control authority monitor them and issue tickets to motorists who refuse to signal when exiting the roundabout? It seems this is a lane change violation. It is a detriment to traffic flow when I sit waiting for approaching cars in the traffic circle to either signal me that they are exiting or continuing on around.

We attended the Veterans Day parade, which was excellent. Suggestion to city to generate revenue: There were numerous dogs at the parade, and if tickets were issued, you probably would earn more than the parking meters. As 82- and 87-year-olds, we find it extremely dangerous to dodge all the dogs, leashes and owners who aren’t paying attention.

Bikers, I am more than happy to share the road with you, but please be willing to share the road with me. Do not ride side by side on the road. Please ride single-file, especially on Monument Road and Highway 340.