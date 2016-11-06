SHARE

You Said It, Nov. 6, 2016

With all the negative press that has surrounded law enforcement recently, I think all of our local officers deserve a big thank you from our community in the way they handled the recent fugitive hunt. I live in the vicinity of St. Mary’s Hospital and was listening to the police scanner as the search went on. The officer that was pursuing was remarkably calm as he was relaying information on the radio. He and others displayed nothing but pure professionalism. I’m sure that the adrenaline level was going through the roof, but you were able to let your training work.

During this stressful election season, I am hopeful that some day we may have a strong, progressive group of county commissioners who can move our county forward and not blindly refuse federal monies in an effort to appear sanctimonious to their conservative base. It is my hope new commissioners will shake off the mindset that has kept the Grand Valley in the shackles of a depressed economy for decades. I will also be thankful if they are open-minded and literate enough to use a resource like The Daily Sentinel to their advantage.

If tourism is proving to be one of the few economic bright spots in an otherwise stagnant local economy, how does doubling the lodging tax make sense? Another bold attempt by local officials to kill the goose that lays the golden egg.

St. Mary’s just got more insensitive. I am one of the 1,500 regular users of the St. Mary’s Life Center. I am still reeling from finding out I was being kicked out due to what they say are monetary reasons. In the mail today I received a solicitation for a donation to the St. Mary’s Foundation so that they can support “life-affirming support groups” and “wellness.” That is what I was receiving already at the Life Center. I sent my response back saying that “I may consider donating if you keep the Life Center open.” I hope others will do the same.

Charity doesn’t seem to be on their minds with St. Mary’s closing the pool. But everybody needs to take a breath and face the challenge of walking into a local gym and seeing (OMG) not only 20-somethings in bikinis and body builders, but people 65 and over working out, taking classes and being treated with friendliness by staff and instructors. I will be there; widowed, retired, recovering from serious back surgery and having made friends with whom I socialize outside the gym. Shout out to Gold’s Gym for having what I need and allowing discounts through AARP and my insurance for $25-a-month fee.

Feral cats are the result of a domestic cat being abandoned or lost and left to fend for itself. The offspring of the domestic is now a feral cat. Should we get rid of or kill them when they are just trying to survive? If you get rid of a colony of feral cats, others will move in. I understand the frustration; however, we should use humane solutions such as trap, neuter and release to control the population. After all, they are a result of inhumane people who just abandoned their cats and created this problem.

Thank you, once again, Grand Junction. Another rip-off from my car is enough. You took my work keys, two-way radios, my aluminum tool case with my 7-inch setup monitor and cable tools. It’s not a damn TV! Thanks so much for stealing from a cancer survivor.

My husband and I would like to thank the men of Mesa County Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office and an amazing 911 operator for coming to our rescue in September. Our ATV broke down on a trail by Vega Lake. If it weren’t for the quick response of all three of these wonderful organizations, we would have spent a long and cold night on the mountain. Often these volunteers and county employees get little recognition for a job well done. We would like to say thank you for all you do for the Grand Valley.

The claims by Donald Trump that the election will have been stolen (if he loses) through incompetence or voter fraud is a major slap in the face to the excellent professional employees of our county governments nationwide. And they, of course, are assisted by a tremendous group of dedicated election volunteers whose commitment to fair elections should be applauded. Thanks to all who make our elections happen.