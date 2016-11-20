SHARE

Permits to cut down Christmas trees are available to purchase

Christmas tree cutting permits are available for purchase at Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests office locations.

Cost for each permit is $8 and may be purchased with cash, check or credit card at National Forest office locations. There is a maximum of five permits per person.

Christmas-tree cutting is allowed in most areas on the GMUG National Forests with the following exceptions: Wilderness, scenic pullouts, commercial timber sales areas, recreation and ski areas, campgrounds, trailheads, developed sites and administrative areas and otherwise as detailed in the package provided with your permit. Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of any road or trail. Maps showing where Christmas-tree cutting is allowed are available at all offices where permits are sold and will be provided with permits along with a regulations list.

Trees must be less than 20 feet tall from the stump, may not be greater than 6 inches in diameter at the base of the tree and the stump height should be no greater than 6 inches high. Topping trees is not allowed (i.e. cutting only the top of the tree and leaving the bottom with limbs attached) Trees are for personal use only and cannot be resold. The tags must be attached to the tree at the cutting location and must be left on the tree until it arrives at its final destination.

The GMUG is also sponsoring the Fourth Grade Free Christmas Tree Program. Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in a Park Initiative. The Forest Service will make available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth grader who presents a Fourth Grade Pass or paper voucher at a GMUG National Forest office location.

A voucher can be found at https://everykidinapark.gov/.

Motor Vehicle Use Maps have been produced for the entire Forest and show forest roads, trails and areas that have been designated for seasonal closures. These maps are free and are available at Ranger Stations or on the Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.

Permit Sale Locations

(no weekends or holidays)

■ Grand Valley Ranger District, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2777 Crossroads Blvd, Suite 1

Grand Junction, CO 81506; 970-242-8211

■ Forest Supervisor’s Office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2250 Highway 50

Delta, CO; 970-874-6600

■ Ouray Ranger District, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2505 S. Townsend

Montrose, CO; 970-240-5300

■ Paonia Ranger District, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

403 N. Rio Grande Ave.

Paonia, CO; 970-527-4131

■ Gunnison Ranger District, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

216 N. Colorado

Gunnison, CO; 970-641-0471

■ Norwood Ranger District, 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

1150 Forest

Norwood, CO; 970-327-4261

VENDORS

■ Murdoch’s-Monday thru Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clifton, CO; 970-523-7515

■ Valley Ranch-Monday thru Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Collbran, CO; 970-487-3000