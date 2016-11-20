SHARE

Wealth of bike terrain makes local rider happy











This year, in particular, I’m finding it especially important to focus on gratitude and thankfulness.

As another bike season slowly (thanks fall!) comes to an end, I want to share some bike-related things that I’m thankful for:

1. Technology: I’m thankful to developers of products like dropper seat posts and also to programmers for apps like Trail Forks. My dropper seat post has given me more confidence on technical sections of trail and has also helped me to focus more on body position when riding technical downhill trails. Apps like Trail Forks are great for those not-so-well-marked trails. We used this one recently on a ride near Springdale and were grateful to have it at several unmarked intersections.

2. The many places within a day’s drive to go for bike trips: There are so many wonderful bike destinations just a day away from here. Of course, Grand Junction is, in itself, a bike destination for many. But for us, getting away means heading to Moab, Hurricane/Springdale (Utah), Crested Butte, Gunnison, or Durango. Our recent trip to Springdale reminded me of how lucky we are to have so many fun places to bike in Colorado and Utah.

3. The BLM: These guys take care of much of our public lands. Their job isn’t ever easy because they can’t please us all at the same time, but I think trail building and trail advocacy would be much harder without them.

4. Beer: That’s right, I’m thankful for beer. It’s nice to finish a bike ride and kick back with your friends and an adult beverage. It gives everyone a chance to stretch, relax, and discuss your next ride!

5. Passionate Trail Users: There are many of these folks in the valley! It’s great to have such a large group of people committed to supporting, using, and working on trails from the Grand Mesa to Loma. Though we may not all always agree on trail use or trail difficulty, in the end we’re all out to find the best ways for everyone to enjoy the outdoors.

6. Danny MacAskill: This guy can RIDE A BIKE. If you’ve never watched any of his videos, from his latest “Wee Day Out” to “Way Back Home,” Google them and enjoy! He is such a fun rider to watch, and his videos are entertaining and usually jaw dropping.

7. Our local trails: I love being able to go for a mountain-bike ride on my lunch break. To have weekends where our trail ride options are so many is truly a luxury. The variety of trails we have to offer riders is also great. If riders need a beginner, intermediate, or advanced trail, it can be found here!.

8. The number of restaurants to visit for apres-bike eats: From Edgewater Brewery to Trailhead Coffee to the Hot Tomato, finding a great place to get something to eat after a bike ride isn’t hard around here! We have our favorites, as anyone does, but it’s good to always have a variety to choose from.

9. Bike gear safety: The selection these days of helmets with MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) everyone from Giro to Bell is including this technology now and it’s definitely an added benefit. Anything that is going to provide extra protection for your noggin if/when you crash is worth being thankful for. We also now are lucky to have a wide variety of elbow and knee pads to make riders feel a bit more confident and protected on rocky terrain.

10. People to ride with: My riding buddies — you know who you are — are some of my favorite people. I’m so thankful to have found not only a significant other who shares my love of biking, but so many friends to share ride experiences with, to share sunsets with, and to just enjoy time outside with.

This is truly a magnificent place we live in, and I’m grateful every day to that I get to live here and be a part of it with such amazing people.