Anna Rickenbach

2515 Jouflas Court

Area: North

List Price: $1,390,000

Bedrooms: Five

Bathrooms: Eight

Total Square Feet: 5,687

Year Built: 2008

Garage: Six plus

This private estate in prestigious North Grand Junction offers 360˚ views, tall ceilings, attention to detail, sleek wood flooring and two spacious living areas. The chef’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and a butler’s pantry. There is an executive office located conveniently off of the master suite, which offers a cozy fireplace and incredible mountain views. The master retreat includes his-and-her vanities and a spacious, custom master closet. This home is a true entertainer’s dream with a full bar, pool table, theater room, gym and guest quarters. The back yard includes an in-ground, salt water pool, fire pit, BBQ, hot tub and covered patio for outdoor living and entertaining. It’s all here! Schedule your private showing today!