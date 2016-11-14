Boldly going in the classic Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited













QUICKREAD 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4

• Small SUV, 4WD

• 3.6L V6 24-Valve VVT Engine

• 5-speed electronic automatic transmission with sport shift

• You get a skid plate, and you get a skid plate, everybody gets a skid plate!

• 22.5 gallon fuel tank

• Freedom Top 3-piece hard top

• Max Trailer Tow package

• Audio with 6.5 inch touchscreen, navigation, 28 GB available hard drive

• Leather trimmed, heated front seats

• 5 Year/60k Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Year/36k Bumper to Bumper

• 18 mpg (16/20 city/hwy)

• MSRP: Around $45.9k, pictured As always, check with dealer for details



In the original Star Trek, there’s a scene where Scotty, the engineer is taking part in an attempt to free the ship from hostile aliens by introducing them to the pleasures and pitfalls of their human forms. Scotty’s chosen tool? Alcohol. After clearing out most of his stash, he pulls out a bottle that he found on Ganymede, when asked what it was, he looks at it, sniffs it and answers “It’s green.”

For some reason this story (and the homage to it in a later Trek series) came to mind. Like Star Trek, Jeep has been around for a long time (and have their own noteworthy green-colored moments, particularly as I write this on Veteran’s Day), and both have devoted followings.

Interestingly enough, both have reputations for boldly going where no one has gone before…

I digress. What’s clear though, after driving the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 from Grand Junction Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is that it’s more than just green (though it is a very cool shade of green). The Wrangler is a classic design that has changed very little over the years.

For me, unfortunately, that means that the driver’s seat is a little tight, but it’s easy to forget that the Wrangler is a smaller SUV, since they have such a big presence. A slightly smaller person would find plenty of space, and even I fit better thanks to the modern, adjustable seat.

The Wranglers are purposely designed to be rugged vehicles, meant for trailblazing and traveling where cars aren’t supposed to, and the modern Wranglers are no different. The Unlimited style gives the Wrangler four doors and a decent cargo space (the rear seats even fold flat to create a large, even cargo bed, if need be). Hefty off-road tires, a mounted full-size spare and one of my favorite features, the fold-sideways rear tailgate.

The Rubicon trim level brings in luxury-like features like leather seating (with Rubicon stitching), the Freedom Top removeable 3-piece hard top, Max Trailer Tow package and remote start.

I’ll admit it’s not perfect, but it actually was pleasant to drive on the road, but really shined when I put some dirt and dust on the tires. In something that normally only happens on the highway with performance vehicles, I looked down to see I was going 20 miles per hour over what I thought I was going on the dirt roads out north in the valley.

I did some minor climbing (with a few grumbling thoughts about the folks that dump old appliances in the desert), and was impressed with the easy confidence that the Wrangler had taking the steep climb. On the way down, the hill-descent assist handled beautifully, keeping the Jeep under speed with my foot off the brake.

Filled with smart options like the Uconnect system with 6.5 inch touchscreen and voice command, the Jeep Wrangler takes classic style and updates with modern technology.

Take your favorite hostile alien down to Grand Junction Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to introduce him or her to one of the pleasures of being human: The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4.