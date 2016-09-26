Conquest Construction

















































What is your background?

I was born and raised in a small oil and gas community in Northern British Columbia, and I have spent most of my life involved in every aspect of the home building industry. I started out working with my dad in home construction. Construction, real estate, and land development are the family business. I lived and worked in Arizona and Vancouver before moving to Grand Junction in 1998. I have owned and operated my own construction company for over 29 years.

I am fortunate to have four children to enjoy the recreation and beauty of Western Colorado with.

How has the industry changed since you started?

To some degree, it has changed in almost every aspect. There are very few things that go into a home that are not improved. Technology has come a long way. Today’s homes are integrated to make them more secure, functional, and enjoyable. Energy efficiency is multi-faceted and encompasses a wide range of features. Details such as appliances, light fixtures, and light bulbs have evolved tremendously. Most of our homes are Energy Star rated and have advanced insulation packages and HVAC equipment. Today’s homes are more luxurious, yet more efficient, than they were in the past.

Why choose Conquest Construction, LLC?

Conquest Construction is a true design build company with a reputation as a leader in Western Colorado’s luxury home market. This reputation was built over time by doing things the right way, the first time.

All homes are custom designed in house, allowing each house to take advantage of the unique views and features of the lot. The Conquest team sees each project through from start to move in. This includes everything from the house plans, to interior design, electrical and lighting design, landscape design, and everything in between.

Time honored architectural style is evident in all Conquest Homes, as is the individuality that makes each home unique and one of a kind. Inviting courtyards and outdoor living spaces allow for entertainment and enjoyment year round. Comfortable living spaces, unique ceiling detail, extravagant yet functional kitchens, and huge closets are some of the features our homes are known for. Stone fireplaces, wine cellars, and home theatres are also incorporated into many designs.

What does your company have in store for the future?

In addition to our success in the luxury home market, Conquest is working on several developments.

We are excited to offer homebuyers the opportunity to own a luxurious Conquest home without the luxury home price tag. All Conquest homes are built with superb craftsmanship and dedication to detail. Many upgrades are standard. Our new lock-&-leave developments are ideal for retirees or anyone wanting to take advantage of a simplified lifestyle, with more time to enjoy your life.

Mesa Estates is a growing development on Orchard Mesa, with homes ranging in size from 1400-1800 sq. ft., and featuring covered patios, lots of natural light, and premium finishes. These homes are moderately priced, but have the elegant look and feel of a Conquest home. The HOA takes care of yard maintenance and snow removal, giving homeowners the ease of a lock-&-leave lifestyle.

Red Rocks Valley is the latest venture for Conquest, and construction in this Redlands neighborhood will begin soon. The homes in Red Rocks will be 1400- 2000 sq. ft. homes and will also have the benefit of HOA yard maintenance for the lock-&-leave lifestyle.

High Pointe Estates continues to be one of the premier neighborhoods in the Redlands, and there are still lots available to build your dream home. High Pointe is close to downtown and the mall, and has a pond and private park for residents.

Conquest Construction takes pride in building beautiful, functional homes that you can be proud to own. We can help take the stress out of building your dream home with our expertise, knowledge, and experience.

