Dianne Dinnel
1307 14 Road
Area: Loma
List Price: $499,000
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Three
Total Square Feet: 2,854
Year Built: 2004
Lot Size: 4.26 Acres
Garage: Two-Car Attached
Well-built Spanish style home that will catch your attention with long leaf pine floors, large open concept, 9 foot ceilings, a split bedroom floor plan, and an extra-large laundry room. There is a beautiful office/library with great outdoor views. Sitting on 4.26 acres this property offers plenty of room for livestock with corrals already included. There is also a 40 x 60 heated, insulated workshop with room for RVs, multiple cars, toys, hobbies and plenty of storage. Inside the workshop is an office/apartment with a 3/4 bath and kitchen which can be used as a guest house, or mother-in-law suite.