Dianne Dinnel

1307 14 Road

Area: Loma

List Price: $499,000

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Three

Total Square Feet: 2,854

Year Built: 2004

Lot Size: 4.26 Acres

Garage: Two-Car Attached

Well-built Spanish style home that will catch your attention with long leaf pine floors, large open concept, 9 foot ceilings, a split bedroom floor plan, and an extra-large laundry room. There is a beautiful office/library with great outdoor views. Sitting on 4.26 acres this property offers plenty of room for livestock with corrals already included. There is also a 40 x 60 heated, insulated workshop with room for RVs, multiple cars, toys, hobbies and plenty of storage. Inside the workshop is an office/apartment with a 3/4 bath and kitchen which can be used as a guest house, or mother-in-law suite.