Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Dianne Dinnel

030815REW_DianneDinnel

030815REW_DianneDinnel
Staff
111316REW_1307_14road

111316REW_1307_14road
Staff
111316REW_1307_14roadPatio

111316REW_1307_14roadPatio
Staff
111316REW_1307_14roadDR

111316REW_1307_14roadDR
Staff
111316REW_1307_14roadBR

111316REW_1307_14roadBR
Staff
111316REW_1307_14roadGarage

111316REW_1307_14roadGarage
Staff
111316REW_1307_14roadKitch

111316REW_1307_14roadKitch
Staff
111316REW_1307_14roadShop

111316REW_1307_14roadShop
Staff
QUICKREAD

Dianne Dinnel
Keller Williams  Colorado West Realty, LLC
the grand junction group
970-244-9246


By By Special to the Sentinel
Monday, November 14, 2016

1307 14 Road
Area: Loma
List Price: $499,000
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Three
Total Square Feet: 2,854
Year Built: 2004
Lot Size: 4.26 Acres
Garage: Two-Car Attached

Well-built Spanish style home that will catch your attention with long leaf pine floors,  large open concept, 9 foot ceilings, a split bedroom floor plan, and an extra-large laundry room.  There is a beautiful office/library with great outdoor views. Sitting on 4.26 acres this property offers plenty of room for livestock with corrals already included. There is also a 40 x 60 heated, insulated workshop with room for RVs, multiple cars, toys, hobbies and plenty of storage. Inside the workshop is an office/apartment with a 3/4 bath and kitchen which can be used as a guest house, or mother-in-law suite.

Check out most popular special sections!



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy