Farmhouse offers great value to the right buyer

Unique and affordable





In addition to the storage shed, the home also has a detached, over-sized one-car garage. The Vaughn Clark team at Coldwell Banker has this property at 572 28 Road listed for $229,000, which is a great value for a home with more than 3,000 square feet of living space.



photo credit: Charles Pearson The front porch on this home at 572 28 Road is fully enclosed and the south-facing windows mean it will be a warm and toasty place in the wintertime, perfect for plants, snoozing cats and lazy afternoons with a good book.



photo by Charles Pearson The kitchen in this unique property at 572 28 Road has been totally remodeled and updated in 2016. It now has granite countertops, new appliances and cabinetry and plenty of storage and work spaces.



photo credit: Charles Pearson This great deck is on the east side of the property, which means it will great space for summertime barbecues, since it will be shaded from the setting sun by the house.



The living room is spacious and bright, with original hardwood floors, a fireplace and two ceiling fans to keep the home comfortable.

When the Real Estate Weekly staff looks for a unique property to feature in the Sunday paper, we often end up featuring a home that a majority of residents can’t afford. But unique doesn’t have to equate with expensive, as this week’s unique property at 572 28 Road demonstrates so well.

Built in 1900, this property was most likely the original farmhouse for a much greater parcel of land than the quarter-acre on which it currently sits. It was given a complete remodel in 2016, and the splashiest new features include a great master suite with a four-piece bath and a walk-in closet with a window, built-in shelving and lots of storage. Since closets were often non-existent in homes built in 1900, a tiny first floor bedroom was sacrificed to make room for the master bath and closet, and it’s a worthy sacrifice, since the home has two other bedrooms upstairs and one non-conforming bedroom downstairs.

In addition to the two dormer-style bedrooms upstairs, there’s also a great playroom or sitting area, with several large windows for natural light. The full basement downstairs has brand new carpet, lots of storage and a surprising amount of light from the small, basement style windows. In addition to the non-conforming bedroom, there’s also a laundry room and a family room that would make a great theater area, with a doorway that leads to an outside staircase in the backyard.

The kitchen has more in common with a home built in 2016 rather than one built in 1900, which makes sense, given the home’s most recent remodel. It’s spacious, with lots of work space, an island, new granite countertops, new appliances, a pantry and recessed lighting. There’s a small eat-in area in the kitchen as well as a formal dining room. The living room is also spacious, with original, refinished hardwood flooring, a fireplace and two ceiling fans.

One original design feature the home still retains from the era in which it was built is the height of the ceilings. In 1900, the average man was less than 5-feet 9-inches tall and this home appears to have been built for someone who was less than average. While most people today probably won’t have to duck in any of the rooms or doorways on the main level, the upstairs bedrooms are dormer style, with slanted ceilings, and a few of the doorways in the basement could be a hazard to anyone over 5-feet 7-inches.

The front porch, which faces south, has been fully enclosed and has large windows that make it an excellent sun porch in the winter. The yard has been given a recent makeover, with a brand new deck off the kitchen, a xeriscape design in half of the front yard and a small lawn area on the other half. There is both a small storage shed and a over-sized one-car garage on the property.

In spite of it height challenges, this home offers a great deal of space at an incredibly reasonable price, with more than 2,400 square feet on the main floor and upstairs, and an additional 1,000 finished square feet in the basement. That’s $95 per square foot without including the basement, and only $67 per square foot including the basement. Given today’s construction costs, it would be difficult to find anything comparable to that price per square foot.

The home’s central location, tucked away on a quiet street, is within walking distance to Rocket Park.

The home is listed by the Vaughn-Clark team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, and it will be open this Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.