HBA brings economist back





QUICKREAD Traci Weinbrecht Executive Officer 970-245-0253 http://www.hbanwco.com Event Details When: Monday, November 14th Where: Two Rivers Convention Center 159 Main Street, Grand Junction Cost: Per Person $25 OR Reserve a table (seats 10): $250 Registration & Cash Bar: 5:30 - 6:00 pm Dinner: 6:00 - 6:30 pm Elliot’s presentation follows dinner RSVP to the HBA by Wednesday, November 9th Make reservations by: Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) Phone 970-245-0253 Mail HBA 569 S. Westgate Drive, Ste. #3 Grand Junction, CO 81505 No Refunds for Cancellations after November 9th



Elliot Eisenberg is back in Grand Junction!

The Housing & Building Association is proud to bring back national economist, Elliot Eisenberg, PhD.

Elliot earned a B.A. in economics with first class honors from McGill University in Montreal, as well as a Masters and Ph.D. in public administration from Syracuse University.

If you have never attended one of his presentations, you have been missing out. When one thinks of spending an evening on the topic of economics, the last things that come to mind are fun and laughter. Elliot truly makes economics fun! “I think economists lack a sense of humor,” said Eisenberg, who loves public speaking, but wants to makes people laugh while making them think.

Not only will Elliot talk about what is going on in our local economy in comparison to the rest of Colorado and in the nation, he will also be presenting on the unintended consequences of government regulation.

The Economic Forecast. In this always entertaining and very informative presentation on the economy that frequently begins with a fun and fast moving “top ten list” Dr. Eisenberg discusses how GDP will perform, what interest rates will do, how the labor market will behave, how much firms will spend, how the residential housing sector and real estate in general will perform and how a whole host of other economic variables (including incomes, auto sales, savings rates, energy prices, exports, government spending and so on) are bound to impact the economy this year (no sugar coating), and why! Learn how to keep the (economic) forest in your view and not lose sight for the (data) trees!

By the time of his presentation the election results will be in and we can see how our new President and their policies will potentially impact our economy and the national economy.

Dr. Eisenberg brings home the discussion by making it fun and relevant to where the audience will understand what it takes to make good regulations and why they should generally be avoided.

If you want more information about the health of our economy and the national housing market, we invite you to join us!

