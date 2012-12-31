Joanna Little





























QUICKREAD Joanna Little

RE/MAX 4000, Inc.

120 W. Park Drive, Suite 200

Grand Junction, Colo. 81505

970-260-5190



2609 Kelley Drive

Area: North

List Price: $749,900

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Three

Total Square Feet: 3,981

Year Built: 2014

Lot Size: 1.45 Acres

Garage: Three-Car

This North area property is truly one of a kind with so many amenities. Sitting on a grassy 1.45 acre knoll, the surrounding views are incredible and the lot is tucked away in a private location. This home was built by Stremel Homes and is the builder’s personal home. In addition to the 3,981 sq. ft. home, there is a 25x30 RV and toy storage shed as well as a 25x30 heated shop. The entire lot is beautifully landscaped with grass, xeriscape and grape vines! The home is beautifully finished with custom cabinetry, tile and granite. An open floor plan allows for entertaining guests or enjoying family time. A covered patio on the east side of the home provides beautiful views of the Bookcliffs and a cool spot for summer enjoyment. In addition to the living and bedroom areas there are other spaces to allow for hobbies, and indoor recreation. Above the garage is a bonus room for hobbies, etc.

The basement of this home has a 40x40 recreation room with a pool table and a shuffleboard table. Some of the furniture in this house will be included in the sale if buyer is interested.