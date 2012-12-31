Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Joanna Little

092516REW_JoannaLittle

092516REW_JoannaLittle
Staff
092516REW_2609kelleydr

092516REW_2609kelleydr
Staff
092516REW_2609kelleydrBarn

092516REW_2609kelleydrBarn
Staff
092516REW_2609kelleydrKitch2

092516REW_2609kelleydrKitch2
Staff
092516REW_2609kelleydrLR

092516REW_2609kelleydrLR
Staff
092516REW_2609kelleydrYard

092516REW_2609kelleydrYard
Staff
092516REW_2609kelleydrKitch

092516REW_2609kelleydrKitch
Staff
QUICKREAD

Joanna Little
RE/MAX 4000, Inc.
120 W. Park Drive, Suite 200
 Grand Junction, Colo. 81505
970-260-5190


By By Special to the Sentinel
Monday, September 26, 2016

2609 Kelley Drive
Area: North
List Price: $749,900
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Three
Total Square Feet: 3,981
Year Built: 2014
Lot Size: 1.45 Acres
Garage:  Three-Car

This North area property is truly one of a kind with so many amenities. Sitting on a grassy 1.45 acre knoll, the surrounding views are incredible and the lot is tucked away in a private location. This home was built by Stremel Homes and is the builder’s personal home. In addition to the 3,981 sq. ft. home, there is a 25x30 RV and toy storage shed as well as a 25x30 heated shop. The entire lot is beautifully landscaped with grass, xeriscape and grape vines! The home is beautifully finished with custom cabinetry, tile and granite. An open floor plan allows for entertaining guests or enjoying family time. A covered patio on the east side of the home provides beautiful views of the Bookcliffs and a cool spot for summer enjoyment. In addition to the living and bedroom areas there are other spaces to allow for hobbies, and indoor recreation. Above the garage is a bonus room for hobbies, etc.
The basement of this home has a 40x40 recreation room with a pool table and a shuffleboard table. Some of the furniture in this house will be included in the sale if buyer is interested.

Check out most popular special sections!



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy