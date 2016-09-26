Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Lacrosse maintains Buick’s legacy, but looks forward

092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_Ext

092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_Ext
Staff
092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_DASH

092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_DASH
Staff
092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_Shift

092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_Shift
Staff
092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_HUD

092416_TD_2017_Buick_Lacrosse_EB_HUD
Staff
QUICKREAD

2017 LaCrosse  Premium FWD
• Mid-size sedan, FWD
• 3.6L V6 Engine
• 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift
• Ultrasonic rear park assist with rear camera. Forward collision alert, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, lane change alert with blind zone alert
• Head-up display
• Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
• 11 speaker Bose surround sound audio
• Active noise cancellation
• 6 Year/70k Powertrain Limited Warranty & Roadside Assistance & Courtesy Transportation. 4 Year/50k Bumper to Bumper
• 25 mpg (21/31 city/hwy)
MSRP: Around $44.5k, pictured, with dealer-installed accessories

As always, check with dealer for details


By By Michael St. Clair
Monday, September 26, 2016

Try as I might, I just couldn’t figure out how I was supposed to play Lacrosse in the 2017 Buick Lacrosse.  At least not well.
Frankly, while it was big enough to hold me comfortably (and I’m 6’10”) without too much trouble, there was no way I was going to fit a team in there. A family, maybe.
I know, I was stretching for that pun, but I couldn’t come up with anything for Buick, alas.
For Buick’s mid-size entry, the Lacrosse creates a welcoming environment. My mother is my standing Buick expert/enthusiast, so I took her along.
I’ll admit it took her a little bit to warm up to it. Her beloved Buick of the past was a massive vehicle, of a style that passed out of popularity when gas started knocking on $2-4/gallon. 
That said, she did warm up to it.
“That is a good looking car,” she said.
The Lacrosse is nimbler and sportier than her old boat, and with a design ethic that has maintained its elegance even as it drifted away from what might be termed ‘old-fashioned’ design.
I’ll admit I miss the ‘Buick timepiece,’ an analog clock that rested in the center of the dash, probably since the inception of the line. The large touchscreen infotainment center probably has an option to display one, though, and provides far more information and access than hour, minute and second hands.
This one came with the Android Auto (and Apple Carplay) capability, linking up to my phone for music, and tying in with the incredibly useful Google Now service. Google Now uses your search habits and location information to predict information you might want or need. Search for a business earlier? It will display a shortcut to navigate to that business. Go somewhere frequently? Shortcut for that, too.
My mom is just starting to get the hang of using the service, but admitted that even ‘Navigate to Home’ is useful. There’s even a voice search button that comes in handy when you’re having a ‘discussion’ about whether ‘that guy’ starred in ‘that movie.’
While it didn’t have the dramatic sensation of my mom’s old V8, the V6 with 8-speed transmission was enthusiastic and dramatic enough, not to mention useful when passing.
As she pointed out, though, she loved what she calls ‘Buick’s qualities:’ smoothness of ride, quietness of the cabin and comfortable feel. Compared to my car, the Lacrosse hovered down the road. And the quiet has only gotten better with the addition of active noise cancellation (which works much like noise cancelling headphones, using the Lacrosse’s outstanding audio system.
Rediscover Buick’s qualities with the 2017 Buick Lacrosse, which bridges between the comfort, ride and experience of Buicks of old, with the technology to enhance your modern drive. See it now at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Buick.

Check out most popular special sections!



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy