Lacrosse maintains Buick’s legacy, but looks forward

















QUICKREAD 2017 LaCrosse Premium FWD

• Mid-size sedan, FWD

• 3.6L V6 Engine

• 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift

• Ultrasonic rear park assist with rear camera. Forward collision alert, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, lane change alert with blind zone alert

• Head-up display

• Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel

• 11 speaker Bose surround sound audio

• Active noise cancellation

• 6 Year/70k Powertrain Limited Warranty & Roadside Assistance & Courtesy Transportation. 4 Year/50k Bumper to Bumper

• 25 mpg (21/31 city/hwy)

• MSRP: Around $44.5k, pictured, with dealer-installed accessories As always, check with dealer for details



Try as I might, I just couldn’t figure out how I was supposed to play Lacrosse in the 2017 Buick Lacrosse. At least not well.

Frankly, while it was big enough to hold me comfortably (and I’m 6’10”) without too much trouble, there was no way I was going to fit a team in there. A family, maybe.

I know, I was stretching for that pun, but I couldn’t come up with anything for Buick, alas.

For Buick’s mid-size entry, the Lacrosse creates a welcoming environment. My mother is my standing Buick expert/enthusiast, so I took her along.

I’ll admit it took her a little bit to warm up to it. Her beloved Buick of the past was a massive vehicle, of a style that passed out of popularity when gas started knocking on $2-4/gallon.

That said, she did warm up to it.

“That is a good looking car,” she said.

The Lacrosse is nimbler and sportier than her old boat, and with a design ethic that has maintained its elegance even as it drifted away from what might be termed ‘old-fashioned’ design.

I’ll admit I miss the ‘Buick timepiece,’ an analog clock that rested in the center of the dash, probably since the inception of the line. The large touchscreen infotainment center probably has an option to display one, though, and provides far more information and access than hour, minute and second hands.

This one came with the Android Auto (and Apple Carplay) capability, linking up to my phone for music, and tying in with the incredibly useful Google Now service. Google Now uses your search habits and location information to predict information you might want or need. Search for a business earlier? It will display a shortcut to navigate to that business. Go somewhere frequently? Shortcut for that, too.

My mom is just starting to get the hang of using the service, but admitted that even ‘Navigate to Home’ is useful. There’s even a voice search button that comes in handy when you’re having a ‘discussion’ about whether ‘that guy’ starred in ‘that movie.’

While it didn’t have the dramatic sensation of my mom’s old V8, the V6 with 8-speed transmission was enthusiastic and dramatic enough, not to mention useful when passing.

As she pointed out, though, she loved what she calls ‘Buick’s qualities:’ smoothness of ride, quietness of the cabin and comfortable feel. Compared to my car, the Lacrosse hovered down the road. And the quiet has only gotten better with the addition of active noise cancellation (which works much like noise cancelling headphones, using the Lacrosse’s outstanding audio system.

Rediscover Buick’s qualities with the 2017 Buick Lacrosse, which bridges between the comfort, ride and experience of Buicks of old, with the technology to enhance your modern drive. See it now at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Buick.