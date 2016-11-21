North Fruita property offers ag experience, great lifestyle

Agriculture in Style





The home on the property at 1957 N Road has more than 6,000 square feet, with a guest house and an additonal two-car garage. It’s built into the side of hill, creating an opportunity for a walkout basement and picturesque pool area and back yard with views of Colorado National Monument.



This gorgeous gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home at our featured property at 1957 N Road in Fruita. There’s plenty of room for multiple chefs and multiple guests, and it’s a highly functional kitchen, too, with Viking appliances and lots of storage and work spaces. courtesy photo



The living room looks out over the back of the property and enjoys views of Colorado National Monument. courtesy photo



The property at 1957 N Road has great views of the Bookcliffs to the north. The property has vinyl fencing and three separate pastures and animal shelters, as well as a former milking barn, a shop and caretaker cottage, 25 irrigated hay fields and the 6,000-square foot main house.

While some ag buyers are searching for a bare bones property, with an emphasis more on yield per acre than lifestyle, there are others who are searching for space in a beautiful setting, with opportunities to have animals, raise specialty crops or just grow hay to feed those hungry horses. This week’s unique property at 1957 N Road north of Fruita fits the bill for those looking for a certain lifestyle.

The property includes a spacious and gracious 6,000-plus square foot home with a two-car attached garage, an additional detached two-car garage and guest casita; a large heated shop with a two-bedroom caretaker apartment; a barn with a working kitchen, tack areas and animal wash areas; 25 irrigated acres for hay; a covered hay storage structure, vinyl-fenced pastures with animal shelters and five beautifully landscaped acres surrounding the house. Oh, yes, there’s a saltwater pool out back, too, with a pool deck that’s set up for a large family with lots of friends.

The house was designed to make the most of the views of the Bookcliffs to the north and the monument to the south, with a large front porch, a bigger upper deck that looks over the pool area, and another patio on the ground floor near the pool.

Inside, the kitchen is truly the heart of this home, and since it’s a cooking-show worthy kitchen, the owner won’t mind when guests insist on hanging out in the kitchen. The island bar area has seating for six, with a gas cooktop on the kitchen side; there’s also an electric cooktop, two wall ovens, a warming drawer and a top-of-the-line Viking refrigerator/freezer. A large, walk-in pantry closet adds to the storage capacity, although the kitchen has lots of counter space and lower cabinetry. There aren’t too many upper cabinets, since the builder chose to showcase the great views with three large windows.

In addition to the informal eating space in the kitchen, there’s a formal dining area, with a custom granite dining room table that easily seats 12. The granite on the table matches the granite in the kitchen and the seller is willing to sell it with the house.

Because the home has an open design, the kitchen area looks out over both the living room and the formal dining room, and it’s easy to imagine entertaining; all the relatives could show up for Thanksgiving and there would still be room for more.

This is the perfect house for someone who needs one location for a multi-generational, extended family, since the common rooms are all spacious and the split floor plan includes two bedroom suites on one side of the common areas and a great master suite on the other side. The walkout basement of the main house could be a separate in-law apartment, other relatives could live in the caretaker apartment and there’s still room for guests in the guest house. This house has space for everyone.

Right now, the walkout basement is used as a family room, with a separate TV area, a pool table and game area, a kitchen and a bath. There’s also access to the patio and pool area, which gives wet children the opportunity to get a snack from the downstairs kitchen or go to the bathroom without tracking water all over the house.

Although the current owners no longer have animals and opted not to grow hay this year, in the past, they’ve had horses, llamas, goats and chickens on the property. This property isn’t one of those horse-property potential places where a new owner could spend a fortune on fencing, corrals and outbuildings and then have room for a horse or two. Everything is already on the property, even the irrigation pipes for the hay.

Leta Wilburn and Judy Hoffschneider with Mt. Garfield Realty are listing this one-of-a-kind, home and 41 acre-property for $2.1 million. For more information or a tour, call the Mt. Garfield office at 970-644-5959.