Real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 6 City 518 28 Road $583 215 Commercial 0 125 Franklin Ave. $63,600 63 Single Family 804 517 N. 16th St. $100,200 60 Single Family 1114 582 Belhaven Way $174,000 137 Single Family 1249 203 Chipeta Ave. $187,000 100 Single Family 951 200 W. Grand Ave. $240,000 239 Commercial 0

