Real News

Metro Brokers

Janell Gear of Gear & Associates Realty/Metro Brokers has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Council of Residential Specialists, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 3 percent of Realtors nationwide have earned this credential.

Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS Designees subscribe to the strict Realtor code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialties in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.

Janell is excited to be a part of this elite group of Realtors. If you are interested in buying or selling a home. Give her a call at 970-589-0002.

Rogers Realty

On October 17, 2016, Amy Rogers, Broker/Owner of Rogers Realty, opened her doors to the public offering residential, commercial, and investment real estate services at 575 25 Road. Her plan is to grow to 10 agents over the next two years. In her current building, 878 square feet are ready for agents and staff, and Rogers will be building out the additional 2000 square feet over the next several months.

“It’s a dream come true. Before I was ever licensed I knew that one day I’d own and run Rogers Realty. My goal was to create an office unlike any other in town,” said Rogers.

Rogers, with help of her designer, created a warm mid-century modern feel to welcome clients and guests. She invites you to stop by or give her a call at 970-773-0586.