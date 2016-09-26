Real News

Bray Real Estate

Jo Carole Haxel has joined the Bray Real Estate team as a broker associate in the Grand Junction office. Jo Carole spent most of her youth in northwest Arkansas and has lived in Mesa for 10 years with her husband, John Anderson, and her two dogs. Before getting into real estate, she was a licensed landscape architect, a senior planner at Mesa County, and managed the Mesa County Fairgrounds. “Real estate has always been something I wanted to do and it finally seemed the right time to get into it and put my talents to work helping buyers and sellers,” said Jo Carole. Jo Carole is an avid hiker and enjoys cooking, canning and home improvement projects in her spare time.

“I think Jo Carole is a perfect fit for our team and her energy and professionalism is sure to make her a success in this business,” said Mike Burkhard, sales manager for Bray Real Estate. Stop by and see Jo Carole at 1015 N. Seventh St. or call her at 683-0126.

Bray Real Estate

Bray Real Estate would like to welcome Julie Adams back to the team. Julie is reenergized and looking forward to reconnecting with her past clients and helping new buyers and sellers in Mesa County. “I am a Colorado native and thoroughly enjoy our western Colorado lifestyle—it’s all about enjoying our fabulous climate while getting involved in the variety of activities in our community. My favorite element of real estate is working hard to find the perfect property for my clients that completely fits the lifestyle they are looking for—I just don’t give up until we find it together!” said Julie.

Robert Bray, CEO of Bray Real Estate is thrilled to welcome Julie back and said, “Julie is a genuine and caring person and a true advocate for her clients.” Stop by and see Julie at 1015 N. Seventh St. or call her 712-1977.

Guild Mortgage Company

Recognition for outstanding customer service was given at the Guild Mortgage Company Leadership Summit held in Denver on August 25. One must receive a customer service satisfaction rating of 96 percent of more to be recognized with the award. The Grand Junction Branch had 10 of the top 20 honorees with three receiving a hundred percent satisfaction designation. Those recognized for their outstanding customer service are: James Call, Robin Smith and Portia Vigil (each with 100 percent), Minde Harper, Lynn Whipple, Sherri Brown, Ashley Taylor, Ryan Beckman, Jack O’Neal and Justin Harris.

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, with offices in Sun Valley Idaho, Steamboat Springs, Vail, and Grand Junction, Colo., has purchased the iconic Bailey & Company in Montrose, Colo., effective September 1, 2016.

“Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties’ leadership is extremely excited about the opportunities for growth in the market,” said Todd Conklin, CEO of CBDP, of the acquisition, “The brokers and staff at Bailey & Co. are amazing, professional, and we are very excited about bringing to them the technology, support, and marketing to help them better serve their clients. We will be very focused on the growth of the Montrose office and look forward to adding additional brokers and staff over the coming months.”

The company’s history dates back to the 1940’s and operates 5 offices with more than 150 sales associates and staff in Sun Valley Idaho, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction, and now, Montrose, Colo. For more information, please visit http://www.coldwellbankerdistinctiveproperties.com | http://www.cbcprimeproperties.com or call (877) 978-2978.