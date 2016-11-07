Real News

Metro Brokers

Janell Gear of Gear & Associates Realty/Metro Brokers has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Council of Residential Specialists, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 3 percent of Realtors nationwide have earned this credential.

Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS Designees subscribe to the strict Realtor code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialties in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.

Janell is excited to be a part of this elite group of Realtors. If you are interested in buying or selling a home. Give her a call at 970-589-0002.

Rogers Realty

On October 17, 2016, Amy Rogers, Broker/Owner of Rogers Realty, opened her doors to the public offering residential, commercial, and investment real estate services at 575 25 Road. Her plan is to grow to 10 agents over the next two years. In her current building, 878 square feet are ready for agents and staff, and Rogers will be building out the additional 2000 square feet over the next several months.

“It’s a dream come true. Before I was ever licensed I knew that one day I’d own and run Rogers Realty. My goal was to create an office unlike any other in town,” said Rogers.

Rogers, with help of her designer, created a warm mid-century modern feel to welcome clients and guests. She invites you to stop by or give her a call at 970-773-0586.

Bray Real Estate

Bray Real Estate is proud to announce that Jason Wilbur has joined the Bray team as a broker associate in the Grand Junction office.

Jason grew up in Grand Junction and went to CU in Boulder, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. After being away for 16 years, he and his wife, Laura, decided that it was the perfect time to move back to Grand Junction to be closer to family and raise their son, Oliver.

“I’ve been in real estate in the Denver market for the past 10 years and while it was a great experience, we’re ready to get out of the craziness of the city and reconnect with all the things that make Grand Junction such a great place to live—the climate, the proximity to wonderful outdoor activities and the ability to get involved in the community at a deeper level,” said Jason. Jason is a Certified Military Residential Specialist and has helped numerous veterans with the critical knowledge and insights necessary to developing their expertise in finding housing solutions.

“We are thrilled to have Jason as part of our family. He is a hard worker, knowledgeable about the industry and is dedicated to helping his clients achieve their goals in buying or selling property,” said Mike Burkhard, sales manager of Bray Real Estate. Call Jason at 970-812-4989 or visit him in his new office at 1015 N. Seventh St.

Keller Williams

Keller Williams Colorado West Realty welcomes Karin Walker to the team. Karin is excited to be joining Keller Williams Colorado West. She chose KW because of its reputation for integrity and advanced training. Karin has over 20 years of experience in contract work and has always studied real estate trends and investing. It has been a dream of hers to work in the real estate industry and feels privileged to be working with people at the top of their profession! Karin is looking forward to serving you and building her business here in Grand Junction where she lives with her disabled dad, two dogs, three cats, and enjoys the company of friends and her church family. Please call Karin with any real estate needs or questions, 970-270-7908, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .



WEICHERT, Realtors —Heiden Homes

Melanie Heiden recorded the highest sales dollar volume for the third quarter of the year at WEICHERT, REALTORS – Heiden Homes Realty. Cynthia Castaneda had the second highest and Chris Pinson had the third highest volume for the quarter.

Melanie earned her Colorado Real Estate license in 2013. Melanie has two children, Chance and Melody, who are students at Grand Junction High School. Heiden is the daughter-in-law of owner and managing broker Toni Heiden and Toni’s husband, Michael Moran. Melanie is married to Trent Heiden, who owns Arrow Peak Electric and is also a Realtor. Contact Melanie at 970-270-5810 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Cynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor for eight years. Cynthia currently cares for a wheelchair-bound client, Carrie, whom Cynthia takes to the movies, concerts, church and trips out of town.

Cynthia has been married to Nick Castaneda for 30 years, and the couple has two children. Contact Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Chris Pinson served in the military and did government work in San Diego for 15 years. He brings experience in home improvement and insight of property potential to Heiden Homes. After renovating his own condo in Southern California, Chris became intrigued by the real estate business. Returning to his home town to begin his new career was an easy decision. Chris enjoys spending time in the outdoors skiing, hiking, biking and golfing. Contact Chris at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Heiden Homes Realty was founded in 2003 in historic downtown Grand Junction. The company is a three-time winner of the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. Owner/managing broker Toni Heiden was cited for marketing efforts and community service.

The company recently partnered with national franchise WEICHERT, REALTORS, the fastest growing real estate company in the U.S. You can reach WEICHERT, REALTORS - Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, at 970-245-7777 and view properties and virtual tours at http://www.heidenhomes.com