Real News

Metro Brokers

Metro Brokers Grand Junction, Inc. is pleased to welcome Rick Thurtle as broker of Rick Thurtle and Associates and Tracy Jackson as a broker associate with Gear & Associates.

Rick has been an active member of the Mesa County community since 1998. As Broker/Owner of Rick Thurtle & Associates Real Estate a tradition of public service will always be part of his mission statement in Mesa County. Whether it is residential, commercial or investment opportunities Rick Thurtle is a name area residents have grown to trust.

Rick has served on the board of directors of several non-profit entities including the Co-Chairperson of the United Way of Mesa County fund drive, the Salvation Army, the Center for Independence, the Roice Hurst Humane Society, Mesa County RSVP and the American Red Cross and many others.;He also spent more than two decades as a news anchor, including eight years at the local NBC affiliate, KKCO-TV.

Rick and his wife, Vicki,feel fortunate their golden retriever, Fletcher, allows them to share a home with him. Fletch was a rescue dog at the Roice Hurst Humane Society. They enjoy sporting events of all kinds and are huge music fans. They also love to ski, hike and fish across the Western Slope a truly special place to live.

As a longtime resident of Western Colorado, Tracy brings a strong sales and business background to her real estate career. These skills offer her clients the benefits of excellent negotiation skills and good old common sense approaches to the real estate transaction. Tracy is very involved with Mesa County youth a past 4H leader and still very active with the Mesa County Fair. She also spends family time with her husband and son at team ropings, barrel races and rodeos. Tracy is excited to assist you and your family, to find the perfect Western Colorado property. Call or E-mail at 970-210-7707 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .



Keller Williams

Keller Williams would like to welcome Jim Matthers to the office. Jim Matthews and his wife moved to Grand Junction three years ago from MN where Jim was a computer programmer for Mayo Clinic. A few of his responsibilities during his career were to assist his colleagues and their customer in person and on the telephone as well as writing and revising computer programs. Jim’s hobbies are looking at houses, taking pictures, traveling and bowling. Call Jim for all of your real estate needs at 970-773-8280 or email him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .