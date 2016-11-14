Recent purchaces, new consruction bode well for economic recovery

Commercial





There have been many partners working for decades to see the former uranium mill site become one of the jewels of the Grand Junction and Colorado River park systems. Many of those partners from the city, the county, the Department of Energy, the Riverfront Commission, the Downtown Development Authority, the Lions Club, the BLM and others came to the groundbreaking ceremony, where they got the opportunity to shovel out the last of the yellow dirt to make way for the next phase of development.



Fast and Easy Truck Services has moved into a new location at 719 Arrowest Court, where it has more service bays and additional office space. Owner Fred Tenoyer had been looking for the right property for years, and when the price of this particular one finally came down, he was able to make an offer.



This bright interior space in the Riskey Building, 124 N. Seventh St., will be the new home of eBricks Outlet Store, which plans to move from its current location on First Street sometime in January, after Christmas.



Uniform Junction recently bought a business condo in Parkwest Plaza, 2490 Patterson, which it is currently remodeling. The store is planning on closing for the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 24 - 27 at its old location, moving over the holiday weekend and opening for business in the new location on Monday, Nov. 28.



Construction delays slowed progress and pushed back the anticipated opening date for Freddy’s Steakburgers and Frozen Custard, but owner Dave Giesen hopes to have this Horizon Drive location open by January.

There has been a fair amount of commercial real estate activity this fall, and commercial brokers suggest various reasons for it. For some projects, the necessary regulations, paperwork, title issues and construction delays have finally been resolved, so progress can continue. For some buyers, timing and price are working together to create the right conditions to buy. Regardless of the exact reason, commercial properties are selling, new businesses are getting ready to open, and one long-awaited public project is also underway, with hopes that it will also spur economic development.

The groundbreaking for the next phase of development at Las Colonias Park was held on Wed., Nov. 9. The park, which includes more than 100 acres along the Colorado River south of downtown Grand Junction, has been decades in the making, with a variety of public and private partnerships that have promoted and facilitated its creation. This $3.6 million phase of construction will include the amphitheater, new entrances off Riverside Parkway, trail realignment for a small part of the Colorado Riverfront Trail, and excavation work for a riparian/backwater area.

Supporters hope to build a strong connection to the park and downtown Grand Junction, where an out-of-town buyer is hoping to help extend the appeal of Main Street to Colorado Avenue with a new restaurant and beer garden. The restaurant, which will be at 457 Colorado, is still in the planning phases, but the owner is optimistic that it will open sometime in late springtime 2017. The building is about 80 years old, however, and the remodel, which will turn a former retail space into a restaurant, could take longer than anticipated.

Kenneth Riskey, owner of eBricks Outlet Store, otherwise known as the Lego store on First St., has been working to remodel the Riskey Building on Seventh Street north of Main Street for months. No it’s not a happy coincidence that the building has the same name as the current owner; in spite of the building’s age (it will be 100 next year), it was one of the few buildings downtown that didn’t have an official name until Riskey purchased it.

Riskey was able to purchase the building in spite of being turned down by three different banks thanks to a loan program through the Grand Junction Business Incubator. Riskey was interested in the building when it became available almost five years ago, but he had to wait until the price finally dropped low enough to swing the purchase and the remodel. His store will only occupy half of the 5,000 available square feet; the other half will be available for lease by the first of December.

In other areas of the Grand Valley, the two Freddy’s Steakburgers and Frozen Custard restaurants owned by Front Range resident David Giesen ran into construction delays with permitting issues that took longer than anticipated. Giesen hopes that both the Highway 6 & 50 restaurant and the Horizon Drive location will have buildings by December, with the Horizon Drive site ready to open in January. The buildings are modular-style and are being built in Salt Lake City. The old Century 21 building on Horizon has already been demolished in anticipation of the new restaurant, but demolition is still pending at the Highway 6 & 50 location.

The timing was right for Al and Gale Fehlman, the owners of Uniform Junction, to take the plunge and purchase a building for their store this month. The store has been in business for 10 years and has always leased space. The new store, in Parkwest Plaza off Patterson and 25 Road, is about 500 square feet larger than the leased space. The Fehlmans are remodeling the new site and plan to open Monday, Nov. 28 in their new space.

Fred Tenoyer, owner of Fast and Easy Truck Services, was also patient in his search for a new location for his business, Fast and East Truck Services, which provides service and repair for diesel trucks, from pickups to vans and buses to over-the-road semis.

“I found the right building at the right price,” he said about his new location at 719 Arrowest Court. The new location gives the business, which has been leasing space for the entire 14 1/2 years of its existence, about 3,000 square feet of additional space, with more service bays and office space.

Tenoyer had been working with commercial broker Theresa Englbrecht with Bray Commercial for two to three years in his search for the right property. There is a sense among many brokers that commercial tenants who have been sitting on the fence for awhile are ready to buy.

“They want to do it before it gets busier or we get discovered by Denver,” said Englbrecht, who also recently sold a vacant land parcel in an industrial area to a local company, Dirtworks Construction, to use as an equipment yard.

Brokers across the valley are negotiating retail space, restaurant space and medical space in both existing buildings and proposed new developments, with a sense that the Grand Valley economy may finally be recovering from the double whammy of the Great Recession and the natural gas slowdown.