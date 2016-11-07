SHO pours on the performance while it rubs your back













QUICKREAD 2016 Ford Taurus SHO AWD • Large Sedan, AWD • 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 Engine • 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift • 20” machined aluminum wheels • Blind spot monitoring system, reverse sensing & rear view camera • Heated/cooled front seats (with massage), heated rear seats, heated steering wheel • Did you notice the 3.5L ECOBOOST? The same engine in the F-150 full-size truck? • 5 Year/60k Powertrain Limited Warranty & Roadside Assistance. 3 Year/36k Bumper to Bumper • 19 mpg (16/24 city/hwy) • MSRP: Around $47.4k, pictured, with dealer-installed options As always, check with dealer for details



Many years ago, a gentleman explained to me (because I did the Test Drive), how he managed to meet a young woman because he was driving a Ford Taurus.

I relate the story because it would have been even easier with the 2016 Taurus SHO (if the lady in question appreciated high-performance cars—I don’t want to make any assumptions). The SHO stands for Super High Output, and the model is the high-performance version of the Ford Taurus, Ford’s large sedan.

Want some numbers? The 3.5L ECOBOOST engine, the same engine in Ford’s pickup lineup, pushes out 365 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

What that means is that I’m very glad the road I took was fairly empty.

For a sedan the size of the Taurus, there was serious pushing back into the seat when you put the pedal down.

It’s a bonus that they’re nice seats, too. Ford calls them multi-contoured seats, but that doesn’t do them justice. It’s been a long, tough week at work for me, and climbing in to do the Test Drive wasn’t nearly as onerous as it could have been. The multi-contoured seats are not only supremely adjustable, not just in the up-down, back-forward, tilt way, but also with adjustable height and depth lumbar support and more. Then, to make the day far more heavenly, they massage. Like a slow, rolling push on the lower back, combined with the heated seats, I probably could have just sat there for days. Also equally good that I didn’t.

The control for the seats is somewhat buried in the settings panel of the Ford Sync 3 system, one of my favorite touchscreen infotainment systems. Probably the most aesthetically pleasing system that I’ve seen in general-market cars (and even in some super-luxury cars), the Sync is clean, with interesting (but not overly distracting) animations. As a bonus, it updates automatically over your Wi-Fi connection at home—no need to go to the dealer.

The performance upgrades on the SHO don’t stop at the engine, though. I like to start each drive from a blank slate and feel the car out, I noticed that the SHO was stiffer, with better road-hugging abilities than I would expect from a large sedan (which are usually tuned more for comfort). Add the fact that it sports all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, higher-rated springs and shocks and stiffer stabilizers and suspensions, and you have a noticeably impressive performance vehicle that just happens to have plenty of room (even in the trunk).

One of the joys I’ve discovered during my years of driving cars is that performance cars should be just as impressive when they’re stopping as they are when they’re accelerating, and the Taurus SHO doesn’t disappoint. It definitely feels heavier than most performance cars, but it makes up for it in the solid feeling on the inside.

The Taurus SHO needs to be experienced, and you can see it now at Western Slope Ford, about a mile and a half past Mesa Mall on 6 & 50. I can’t guarantee that you’ll meet attractive people, like my friend from the beginning, but I can say you’ll have fun while you try.