Unique Ridegline offers car comfort and truck utility





























QUICKREAD 2017 Honda Ridgeline AWD RTL • Standard Pickup (sort of), AWD • 3.6L i-VTEC V6 Engine with Earth Dreams Technology & Variable Cylinder Management • 6-speed utomatic transmission • Leather-trimmed interior, leather wrapped steering wheel • 5-inch LCD screen with multi-view rear camera • Dual-action tailgate • Under-bed storage trunk with spare tire • Tri-zone automatic climate control • Remote engine start • 5 Year/60k Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Year/36k Bumper to Bumper & Roadside Assistance • 21 mpg (18/25 city/hwy) • MSRP: Around $36.5k, pictured As always, check with dealer for details 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Premier 1SF • Compact sedan/hatchback, FWD • 1.4L VVT DOHC Turbo Engine • 6-speed automatic transmission • Apple Carplay & Android Auto capability • 4G LTE Wi-Fi OnStar hotspot • 8” Touchscreen Chevrolet MyLink • Bose premium audio with 9-speaker system • 110-volt AC power outlet • Teen Driver system • 5 Year/60 Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Year/36k Bumper to Bumper. Roadside assistance. Two maintenance visits. • 31 mpg (28/37 city/hwy) • MSRP: Around $28.2k, pictured, with dealer-installed options As always, check with dealer for details



As a fairly unique vehicle, it’s difficult to know where to start talking about the Honda Ridgeline, and not in a ‘there’s nothing to say about it kind of way,’ but rather a ‘a lot to say, but don’t know where to begin way.’ Confusing? Well, I may be, but the vehicle itself isn’t.

It’s a truck-car or car-truck with smart design features that stand out from either classification. With the 2017 redesign of the Ridgeline, Honda has made it both more truck-like and more car-like than before.

Effectively, the Ridgeline is a small-ish standard pickup truck built on a car (unibody) frame. This sacrifices some work capacity (primarily heavy towing), but makes it a much more welcoming vehicle to drive in for general uses.

That’s not to say it’s not a smart worker. The car-like frame has some useful attributes that can’t be matched in more standard trucks. The bed is low, but the wheel wells are equally low, creating a wide, flat, useable bed without the side humps of wheel wells. The 48” width means a lot of useable room.

In addition, the bed features an actual, lockable trunk (much like a car). This is a space similar to a compact sedan’s trunk that is lockable, water-tight and easily accessible. In fact, it even has a drain so you can turn it into an ice-chest for food and drink and simply drain it when you’re done (or store wet, but valuable items like clothing or boating gear).

It’s also easily accessible, since the tailgate both opens flat (like a standard pickup) or swings sideways (see the pictures to the right).

The cool part about the Ridgeline, though, is that it’s also very carlike. To me, it’s odd: from the side and back, the Ridgeline looks more like a truck than its previous incarnation, but from the front and front quarter, the new Honda design cues give it a very carlike feel.

Inside, it’s comfortable with soft perforated leather, heated front seats and a simple but stylish cabin. The center console is flat, and the controls are minimal.

Honda does its own thing with the center infotainment screen, keeping it simple with a dial-and-button controlled interface. There’s a lot of customizeability in it, though.

The back seats fold up to create a lot of room in the back of the cabin for storage, and even have plenty of room underneath when folded down.

Car, truck, or something in between, the Ridgeline is absolutely no slouch in the power department. With a 280 horsepower 3.6L engine, this Alabama made vehicle pushes you back in the seat when you put the pedal down.

The people that like the Ridgeline really like the Ridgeline, and they’re rolling in now at Fuoco Honda on First St. You should check it out of you’re looking for a useful, fun, incredibly versatile vehicle that gives you the power to haul what you need, but the comfort to enjoy the ride when you don’t need to haul anything.

I’m not sure it’s a metaphor for living in western Colorado, but the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback turned some heads when I was driving it down the backroads. Truthfully, though, most of those heads belonged to cattle.

That said, I enjoyed my time and nodded hello to passing truck drivers (and cattle).

Redesigned in 2016, the Chevrolet Cruze combined unique looks with chiseled edges and sweeping curves and wrapped them around a light, nimble frame that feels more secure than the words ‘light, nimble frame’ imply.

In fact, the experience I had driving the Cruze Hatchback (the hatchback part being new for 2017) was of a larger vehicle. I think it’s because the cabin was conveniently designed and smartly shaped with swoops and cues that created the impression of more space.

The hatchback part didn’t hurt the impression either, stretching the cabin out to create a comfortable environment (that had plenty of accessible cargo space).

The 1.4L turbo engine might have helped distract me as well, pushing the Cruze down the long desert road with pleasant power.

In fact, the long desert road was so far out there that I needed to be reassured by the navigation system that the road, indeed, still existed and others knew about it.

Thankfully, there was plenty of help keeping me occupied. The Cruze I drove had an 8” touchscreen infotainment system connected to an outstanding 9-speaker Bose audio system. I may have been the only person for miles, but that didn’t stop the prairie dogs and the coyotes from hearing the pulse of the speakers.

Electronics fill the cabin, including connectivity features like Apple Carplay and Android Auto capability, 4G LTE OnStar Wi-Fi, Bluetooth capability and more. In fact, had I been more lonely, it would have been just the touch of a button to call someone using the hands-free link.

A feature that Chevrolet is particularly proud of is their new Teen Driver system, a way for parents to track their children’s driving habits. The information it provides in an in-vehicle report card includes top speed, distance driven, and the number of times active safety features were triggered (like ABS, stability control and collision alerts). It also features things that would drive my sister (who we used to jokingly refer to as Mario Andretti) crazy, like muting the audio until front seat occupants are buckled (a point of contention with her driving test provider).

Check out the fun-to-drive, easy-to-use, and well-informed Chevrolet Cruze. With 37 miles per gallon highway rating, an enthusiastic 1.4L turbo engine and a suite of electronics that keep you up to date (and sounding good), it’s available now at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Buick.