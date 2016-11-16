SHARE

All-RMAC volleyball team, Nov. 15, 2016

All-RMAC Team

First Team

Mallory Grimsrud, Jr., MB, Adams State; Sophia Proano, Jr., MH/Opp, Colorado Christian; Taylor Strums, Sr., OH, Colorado Christian; MacKenzie Edwards, Soph., OH, Colorado Mesa; Hattie Gianinetti, Jr., MB, Colorado Mesa; Alanna Winfield, Sr., Opp/MB, Colorado Mines; Ellie Monarch, Jr., MB, Colorado Mines; Brandi Torr, Sr., S, Metro State; Michaela Smith, Sr., OH, Metro State; Ryan Hoedermann, Jr., Opp., Metro State; Katie Klein, Sr., Opp., Regis; Kelsey Green, Fr., OH, Regis; Morgan Evans, Sr., S, UCCS; Alyssa Brinton, Soph., OH, UCCS

Second Team

Lacy Stevens, Sr., DS, Black Hills; Brynn Eckhardt, Sr., S, Black Hills; Rudy Leasau, Sr., OH, Chadron St., Kylee Wurster, Soph. S, Colorado Christian; Taylor Woods, Soph., L, Colorado Mesa; Taryn Huber, Sr., DS/L, Colorado Mines; LaRose Currie, Jr., OH/DS, Colorado Mines; Caitlin Broadwell, Jr., OH, CSU-Pueblo; Mariangel Perez, Sr., OH/Opp, CSU-Pueblo; Stephanie Laraway, Soph/ MB, Metro State; Maggie Steward, Sr., OH, Regis; Taylor Hamilton, Jr., MB, UCCS; Tori Gaherty, Sr., OH, Western State; Molly Hothan, Sr., MH/OH, Western State

Honorable Mention

Hannah Atkinson, Adams State; Cheyenne Palu, Black Hills; Alia Brennan, Chadron St., Hope Baldrica, Colorado Christian; Gabi Dias, Colorado Mesa; Ali Svorinic, Colorado Mesa; Katie Burnett, CSU-Pueblo; Bailey Longacre, Fort Lewis; Alyssa Kelling, Metro State; Cedar Bellows, Regis; Emily Newton, S.D. Mines; Natasha Habert, UCCS; Cassidy Bush, UCCS, Jordan Eatwell, Western State; Amanda Maestas, Western State; Amara Spere, Westminster

Player of the year/Setter of the year: Brandi Torr, Metro State

Co-defensive players of the year: Taryn Huber, Colorado Mines; Lacy Stevens, Black Hills St.

Freshman of the year: Kelsey Green, Regis

Coach of the year: Jenny Glenn, Metro State