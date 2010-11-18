SHARE

Best of the West

Palisade cruises past Rifle to win WSC crown









With the playoffs looming, the Palisade football team sent a message in its final regular-season game.

The Bulldogs dominated every phase of the game Friday night in a 49-14 demolition of Rifle at Stocker Stadium. The win earned Palisade the Class 3A Western Slope Conference title, which also gives them a home game in the first round of next weekend’s playoffs.

Over the past few years, the Palisade-Rifle series was one of surprises and games that went right down to the wire.

On Friday, senior quarterback P.D. Riddle and the rest of the Bulldogs pounced quickly, taking a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and a 35-0 lead at the half.

“This game was huge for us because we have to get ourselves peaking at the right time,” coach Joe Ramunno said. “We know that we’re going to have to execute every game, hopefully for another four weeks.”

The Palisade defense snagged the spotlight first, when on the second play of the game, Austin Bernal stripped a Rifle ball carrier and sprinted 32 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. It would be the first of Bernal’s five touchdowns.

“I went in there and stripped the ball and all I thought about was taking it to the house,” Bernal said with a smile. “We really wanted to come out here and prove something and get ready for the playoffs.”

Riddle never found the end zone in the first half, but he did damage everywhere else.

In the first half, Riddle had 98 yards rushing and completed all three of his passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Riddle routinely juked by defenders and dragged others for extra yards.

On the game’s fifth play, the Bulldogs (9-1, 5-0 WSC) scored off a brilliantly designed option play.

Riddle took the shotgun snap, took a few steps to the right, then as the defense closed in, flipped a pitch to Prescott Price who had lined up as a wide receiver.

Price took the pitch and weaved his way into the end zone from 34 yards out.

“We still have some things we need to fix,” Riddle said. “But this really sets the bar for us. It sets our expectations higher. We won (the) Western Slope, which is great, but we want to be No. 1 down the road.”

As good as the offense was, the Bulldogs’ defense was just as dominating, holding the Bears to less than 60 yards in the first half.

“It all starts with the guys up front,” said Riddle, who also plays inside linebacker. “As the game progresses, if we’re doing well, it’s because of the big guys up front.”

Palisade pushed the lead to 21-0 when Bernal scored from 2 yards out. That came after Riddle connected with Price on a gorgeous pass of 41 yards.

Rifle (8-2, 4-1 WSC) never found any rhythm on offense in the first half.

After a steady diet of fullback handoffs to Blaine Vance that had minimal success, Rifle switched to some misdirection running plays that were quickly shutdown by Palisade’s defense.

Rifle was without its leading rusher Drake Montgomery and that hampered the normally powerful Bears’ running game.

Montgomery, who has a serious ankle injury, threw a halfback pass on the first play of the game, which resulted in a pass interference against Palisade, but he didn’t return after that play.

On the first play of the second quarter, Riddle found Bernal down the middle for a 30-yard scoring pass. Bernal later scored on a 9-yard run.

One of Rifle’s best drives came to a halt on fourth-and-one, when Terrence Williams stuffed Vance for no gain.

Williams and Braden Gonzales teamed up to stop Rifle on a fourth down in the third quarter.

Later in the third, after Rifle recovered its third Palisade fumble, the Bears put together a good drive.

Junior quarterback Luke Ellis hit Camron Shepherd with a 28-yard pass. Three plays later, Shepherd scored on a pitch sweep from five yards out to make the score 35-7.

Palisade answered when Riddle scored on a 1-yard run after an earlier run of 20 yards and a 25-yard pass to Price.

Isaac Maestas returned to the lineup for the Bulldogs after suffering a broken arm three weeks ago. However, the senior was limited to only kicking and he made all seven extra points and boomed seven of his kickoffs into the end zone.

The playoffs seeds will be announced on Sunday. Palisade was ranked No. 6 and Rifle came in ranked 10th in the RPI. The top 16, including conference champions, will qualify for the playoffs.