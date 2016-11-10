SHARE

Big city? No big deal to Panthers

State hoopla is no longer too much for Delta VB team







Emily Baier has gotten used to shouldering a heavy work load. Then again, she doesn’t see it like that.

The Delta High School senior outside hitter has proven to be one of the best prep volleyball attackers in Colorado over the past three seasons, with her 338 kills ranking second among Class 3A players. That’s thanks, she said, to a strong group of teammates who, aptly, have set her up for success.

“I’ve got such a strong group of teammates around me,” Baier said.

“I think we’re actually better all the way around than we were last year. We’re more of a veteran team, and the state tournament this time won’t be such a new thing for us anymore.”

It certainly was last season when the Panthers (20-5) made their first trip to the Class 4A state tournament. They were wowed by the atmosphere of the all-classification tournament at the Denver Coliseum and didn’t make it out of pool play.

After moving down to Class 3A after a drop in Delta’s enrollment, the Panthers don’t feel they’ll have that same deer-in-the-headlights look when they start pool play Friday morning.

“Last year, it was such an honor for us to get there, but it was all really new to us,” Delta coach Beth Nelson said. “But last year, we got all of our nerves out of us.”

The Panthers play Colorado Springs Christian School and Resurrection Christian in pool play. Delta plays CSCS to open the tournament Friday morning, followed by Resurrection Christian on Saturday.

Two victories would assure the Panthers of a spot in Saturday’s state semifinals.

Many of Baier’s teammates from last season are back. One of her 2015 teammates, 6-foot outside hitter Ashton Reece, transferred to Eaton right before this season began.

She’s been a big contributor for the Reds as they head into the state tournament as its top seed and the three-time defending Class 3A state champion.

Along with Baier, who is looking to play college volleyball at either Colorado Mesa, CU-Colorado Springs or Adams State, senior middle blocker Dani Sakala and junior outside hitter Lexi Quinn each have more than 100 kills this season.

Setting up many of those is senior setter Emily Nortnik, whose 617 assists rank 10th among 3A players.

Baier, 5-11, has been the beneficiary of many of those sets, as her 935 attacks leads 3A by 164. What she’s been able to do with those chances, however, has made a big difference in helping Delta return to Denver.

The ultimate goal is to reach the state championship match, where the Panthers could face Eaton. Delta knows not to look too far ahead, though.

“We’re hoping to make it to that state championship, and I think we’re prepared for that match now if we were to get there,” Baier said. “Everyone there is good, and we need to go into this thing with an open mind and a lot of confidence. One thing for sure is that as a team, we’re not scared of anything up there any more.”