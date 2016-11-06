SHARE

Big D, little O the right formula for Broncos to beat rival Raiders

Did you fall back? Double check your clock, because at 6:30 (now MDT) tonight, the Denver Broncos take on the Raiders in Oakland.

You won’t want to miss a second because the two teams are 6-2, having taken vastly different routes to the top of the AFC West.

Denver is known for its defense.

The Broncos have allowed only 183 passing yards per game, 301 total yards and 17 points per game.

People grumble about the Broncos not being what they were last season defensively, but their record and some stats (they allowed 18.5 points per game last season) say they are as good if not better.

What the grumbling should be about is Denver’s stinky offense: 18th overall with 326 yards per game, 20th rushing the ball at 104 yards per game, and their offensive line is rated 23rd when it comes to pass blocking.

Denver’s young quarterback, Trevor Siemian, is doing a darned good George Chuvalo (look it up) imitation.

Big D, little O for the Broncos.

The Raiders are opposites.

Their passing game with Derek Carr at the controls ranks fourth in the league to the tune of 285 yards per game. And the Oakland running game is no slouch, averaging 116 yards a game, eighth in the league.

Oakland averages 26.9 points per game.

Newton’s third law: For every action, there is an opposite and equal reaction.

It goes to figure that the Raiders are 31st in the league defensively, giving up more than 410 yards and 25.4 points per game.

Big O, little D for the Raiders.

Here’s the good news for Denver: The game is in Oakland, where the Raiders are batting only .333 (1 for 3).

The Raiders have lost to Atlanta, been hammered by the Chiefs, and had to resort to a miracle in the late going to beat the Chargers. By all rights, they should be winless at home.

Remember, there is a serious possibility of the Raiders moving to Las Vegas. The vibe at the Coliseum isn’t what it once was. The Broncos won’t have to worry about a few diehard nut cases adorned in silver-and-black body paint.

Denver, however, should be worried about a few creepy matchups.

First and foremost, the Broncos weakest links offensively, their tackles, Russell Okung on the left side and Donald Stephenson on the right, will spend much of their night trying to block Oakland’s best defenders, edge rushers Kahlil Mack and Bruce Irvin.

Mack will mostly line up against Stephenson at left defensive end. Bruce, a linebacker, will blitz from anywhere.

Bronco fans will remember last year when Mack had five sacks against Denver, most of those coming against Denver’s right tackle Michael Schofield. Schofield has been moved inside to guard, leaving Stephenson, Denver’s lowest-graded offensive lineman this season, to deal with Mack.

Suffice to say, Denver head coach Gary Kubiak and his staff must find ways to deal with Mack — double-teaming him with a tight end or fullback, running at him, or simply running away from him.

Whatever the Broncos decide, dealing with Mack, who had his first two-sack game of the season last week in a win over Tampa Bay, will have a lot to say about who wins this one.

Here’s that Newton’s third law again, and it will determine the winner:

The Raiders are the best team in the league at protecting their quarterback. They have allowed only nine sacks. Denver is known for sacks and pressure on quarterbacks. The Broncos have 25 sacks this season, Von Miller the leader with 8.5.

It figures that Oakland’s worst pass blocker, right tackle Austin Howard, will spend much of his night blocking against Miller. Mr. Carr, you might keep an eye out for the Vonster.

Adding to the Denver pass rush mix is the return of Miller’s buddy, DeMarcus Ware. He returned from injury last week and he was again a force in the pass rush as the Broncos bludgeoned Chargers’ QB Philip Rivers.

Ware had five pressures on Rivers last week. Miller, Ware, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett, all playing outside linebacker spots in one combination or another, will be in full attack mode.

Those four linebackers alone have 41 pass pressures on the season. Defensive end Derek Wolfe has another eight. The Broncos as a team have 72 pass pressures this season.

Oakland, even with Mack, has only 27.

Think back to the poor, perplexed, pouting Rivers of the Chargers last week after being sacked four times, hit 17 times and intercepted three times. It will be more of the same tonight.

I’ll take my 6-2 record picking with or against Denver, and say the Coliseum curse continues for the Raiders: Denver 24, Oakland 17.