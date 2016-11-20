SHARE

Buhr’s title lifts Mavs in Kearney tournament

The Colorado Mesa University wrestling team competed in the University of Nebraska-Kearney Holiday Inn Open on Saturday in a tournament that featured wrestlers from Division I teams Iowa State, Nebraska and Air Force.

Mesa sophomore Jason Buhr claimed the 165-pound championship after pinning teammate Jessie Hoffschneider at the 1-minute, 58-second mark of the title match.

Buhr had three pins in the tournament.

Hoffschneider won his first two matches by technical fall before beating his opponent my major decision in the quarters and a decision in the semifinals.

Mesa redshirt freshman Payton Tawater had an impressive tournament and reached the finals of the 157-pound elite-division bracket. He faced off against defending national champion Destin McCauley of Nebraska-Kearney. Tawater lost 9-4 late to McCauley to take second place.

Bruno Nicoletti backed up his championship at the Northern Colorado Open with a third-place finish. He lost in the quarters to Western State’s Brandon Supernaw but rebounded to take third.

Seniors Daniel Salazar (141) and Nick Swanson (149) each placed fifth at their respective weight classes.

The Mavericks are off until the Colorado Mesa Open on Dec. 10 in Brownson Arena.

Cross Country

Colorado Mesa senior Alexia Chapman placed 89th in the NCAA Division II women’s cross-country championships in St. Leo, Florida.

Chapman finished the 6K course in 22 minutes, 15.3 seconds.

Grand Valley State edged Adams State and Western State for the team championship, scoring 116 points. Adams State was second with 139 and Western third with 168.

Adams State won the men’s team championship, scoring 54 points, with Grand Valley second with 79 at Colorado Mines third with 153.

Men’s basketball

The CMU men’s basketball team lost to Wayland Baptist 85-78 at the Comfort Inn Classic tournament at Western State in Gunnison.

C.J. Davis led the Mavericks with 22 points. Eimer Lopez added 13 and Tanner Riley 12 for the Mavericks, who limited Wayland Baptist to 13-of-32 shooting (40.6 percent) in the first half to stay within 41-40 at halftime.

The Mavericks (1-3) tied the score at 70-70 on a Davis 3-pointer with 5:13 left to play, but the Pioneers (5-1) scored the next seven points and ended the game on a 15-8 run.

Maurice Redmond and Russell Harrison each had 19 points to lead Wayland Baptist, with Louis Timms chipping in 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots against Colorado Mesa.

The Mavericks are off until Friday and Saturday when they host the Holiday Inn Thanksgiving Classic tournament at Brownson Arena.