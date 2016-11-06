SHARE

Bulldogs lose in 4A regional





One by one, Palisade players emerged from the locker room, eyes puffy, shoulders slumped. They hugged family and friends and coaches as they struggled to make sense of what just happened.

Junior Reannon Baskin fell into the arms of her dad, Jeremiah Baskin in the back hallway, and he held his daughter whispering encouraging and consoling words in her ear.

As the Palisade players walked away, their season over, the roars from the gymnasium continued as Windsor and D’Evelyn batted for the chance to advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

The Bulldogs had an agonizing end to a thrilling day of volleyball at the Class 4A Region 12 tournament. It was an epic tournament between 12th-seeded Palisade, No. 13 D’Evelyn and 25th-seeded Windsor.

Every match went five sets and in the end, all three teams went 1-1 in pool play, which forced a three-team playoff with one game 25.

Palisade’s season came to an end with heartbreaking 27-25 to Windsor in the first playoff game. The agony and disappointment of not qualifying for the 4A state tournament could be seen on the faces of the players and coaches.

“It hurts for all of us because I think we were good enough to be there this year. And that’s not the case every year,” coach Wendy MacAskill said about the state tournament. “To just be a couple of points shy … sometimes the ball doesn’t always land where you want it to.”

All day long, all three teams battled for every point in close back-and-forth games.

In the first match of the day, Palisade rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Windsor 3-2.

Emily Tucker’s hitting and good serving from Jessie Bellmire keyed the comeback.

After Windsor outlasted D’Evelyn in Game 2, it set Palisade up to win the region with a win in Game 3 over D’Evelyn.

Again, Palisade had to battle back after losing the first set 25-20. The Bulldogs took the second 25-21 but fell behind 2-1 when D’Evelyn won the third set 25-14.

In the fourth set, a Baskin kill put the Bulldogs up 21-17 and the Bulldogs would go on to win the set 25-21 to set up the 15-point fifth set. It was a thrilling set with six ties, including at 14-14 when Alexandra MacAskill drilled a spike. But D’Evelyn took the next two points to win the match and set up the playoff. The Jaguars also claimed the No. 1 spot for the playoff to earn a first-round bye.

That set up the Palisade-Windsor playoff game to 25.

The game was close throughout with Christa Brown and Baskin having key blocks and Tucker and MacAskill with key kills.

A Tucker kill tied the score at 22-22, then an Emma Haas block tied it at 24-24.

Just like the D’Evelyn match, the Bulldogs were just two points. But it was Windsor that made the plays and won the set at 27-25.

“I think you need good volleyball, you need to play well but sometimes you need a little luck too,” coach MacAskill said.

The Bulldogs had six seniors playing their final match — Abby Thiessen, Kessa Valvoda, Gracey Higman, Haas, Bellmire and Brown — and MacAskill gave them credit for helping build the Palisade program.

“The seniors that we’re saying goodbye to, were 4-19 in their freshmen year, and to be two points away from going to state, I’m so proud of them and what they did in those four years,” she said.

As the 25 seed, Windsor rallied from that first match loss to Palisade to earn a berth to the 4A state tournament beating D’Evelyn in the final game.