Central awaits playoff fate after blowout of Sand Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s fair to say that 2016 has been a year for ending droughts.

Only one week after the Central cross-country team earned its first state appearance in 17 years, the Warriors’ football team entered Friday night looking to solidify their first playoff berth since 2004.

“We’re starting a legacy,” senior wide receiver Darrion Alton said. “Ever since we were the first class of freshmen under Coach (Shawn) Marsh.”

Knowing their playoff dream hinged on a road win at Sand Creek (1-9, 0-5 4A Foothills), the Warriors blitzed the Scorpions 41-12 to cap the regular season.

All three units came out firing from the opening kickoff for the Warriors (6-4, 3-2 4A Foothills). After forcing a three-and-out, Jay Stancliff broke off a 60-yard return to set up the offense inside the 10.

Two plays later, coach Marsh dialed up a play for one of his offensive lineman. Chris Franklin, who lined up in the backfield, took the handoff for a 4-yard scoring plunge.

“We’re a big family,” added Franklin, “It makes it that much more fun when you’re playing with your best friends.”

On the Warriors’ second possession, Cade Balleweg blasted between the tackles en route to his first of three scores. One drive later, on fourth down, E.J. Barrera hit Alton in stride from 40 yards out to build the lead to three scores. Balleweg added his second touchdown late in the opening quarter, this time from 10 yards away, to increase the lead to 28-0.

The offense wasn’t the only unit fired up in the first half.

The Warriors’ defense allowed only eight plays for positive yardage before halftime and the offense churned down the field behind a dominant offensive line, capping an efficient second-quarter drive with Balleweg’s third touchdown. A 7-yard sweep by Alton moments later pushed the game to a running clock, and the Warriors went into the halftime locker room in a jubilant mood.

Central’s victory gave them its first winning season since 2004 and continued the upswing for the Warriors, who had snapped a 21-game losing streak early in the 2014 season.

“I’m thankful for this group of seniors,” Marsh said. “Our guys have been creating their own chapter in the history of Central football.”

Barrera led Warriors with 109 yards rushing and 150 passing. Alton was his favorite target, catching six passes for 104 yards. Alton’s touchdown catch was his 17th of the season.

Now, the Warriors will await the final RPI rankings and their prospective playoff assignment, which will be released Sunday. The Warriors came into the game ranked 13th in RPI. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.

Montrose 62, Palmer 14: The Indians (5-5 3-2 4A Foothills Conference) kept its playoff hopes alive with a blowout win over Palmer (1-9, 1-4). Montrose entered the game ranked 20th in the RPI.