Central seniors reflect on time in Class 3A



QUICKREAD Class 4A Football Playoffs Central (6-4) vs. Chatfield (9-1) Tonight 7 p.m. at Jefferson County Stadium Central offense: 272 yards passing, 162 yards rushing a game. Chatfield offense: 124 yards passing, 249 yards rushing a game. Key players Central: Sr. QB E.J. Barrera 2,634 yards passing, 25 TDs, 9 interceptions, 767 yards rushing 4 TDs; So. RB Cade Balleweg 644 yards rushing, 12 TDs; Sr. WR Darrion Alton 67 receptions, 1,175 yard, 18 TDs; Sr. DL Chris Franklin 55 tackles, 2 sacks; Jr. LB Joe Estep 119 tackles, 1 sack. Chatfield: Jr. QB Colton Arne 990 yards passing, 8 TDs, 3 interceptions; Sr. RB Dalton Keene 805 yards rushing, 14 TDs; Jr. RB Ben Frenette 449 yards rushing, 4 TDs; Sr. WR Tylor Rowles 17 receptions, 284 yards, 4 TDs. Key to game: For Central to pull off the upset, the Warriors have to avoid turnovers and the stupid penalties, and make lots of big plays on offense.



The love of football never allowed Chris Franklin, Darrion Alton and E.J. Barrera to consider quitting the game.

But it wasn’t fun. It was hideous. Now, football is fun, great fun for the three Central seniors that are at the core of the Warriors successful season.

“It was really hard on us as freshmen when you come out and lose every game,” said Franklin, who plays on the offensive and defensive lines.

But there was hope even in the midst of that winless season in 2013.

“We really believed in Coach (Shawn) Marsh and all the coaches told us we could do it,” Franklin added.

Watching Marsh and the coaching staff run practice, it’s obvious fun football has returned to Central.

Shortly after Marsh chastised players for not practicing hard enough, the veteran coach was yelling encouragement.

“That’s it, great job, keep it up, keep up that tempo!”

Darrion Alton has been electric this season, with 18 touchdowns and catching long TD passes nearly every week. He too points to the coaches as the reason why he thought the Warriors would improve.

“I knew that with Coach Marsh and this coaching staff that we’d be good someday,” he said.

Someday happened this year. Just three seasons removed from that winless season, the Warriors went 6-4 and are in the Class 4A playoffs.

Franklin just smiles when he talks about the season.

“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing football. It makes it a lot more fun everyday when you come out here and the coaches are happy, you’re playing with your best friends and you’re winning,” he said.

Marsh, who has coached everywhere in the valley, including at Colorado Mesa, was committed in turning the Central program around.

“As a new coach in a program, you want to create your own legacy in the ever-lasting book,” he said. “We wanted to come out here and create our own chapter.”

He then points to the seniors who had the resolve to turn things around at Central.

“These kids who are seniors now, stuck with us and stuck it out, and believed in us, the program and the school,” Marsh said. “Now, thank goodness, they get to reap some of the benefits of that.”

Ugly football and going to 3A

Central went through a lean four years on the field from 2010-13. Blowout losses every week, the torment of watching teams run up the score and start the running clock, sometimes in the first half of games.

It was ugly football, losing football, demoralizing football.

How ugly was football at Central back in 2013? Teams outscored the Warriors 466-83 in the 10 losses.

After going 5-35 over that four-year period, Central needed a break and that’s why the school petitioned to play down at the Class 3A level. The plan worked.

“We went down to 3A and we had a dream,” Franklin said. “We won our first game in forever and ended up winning two games that year.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to go 2-8 in my life,” he said, laughing.

Marsh said the “change of scenery” moving down to 3A was what the team needed.

“No, we didn’t light things up in that league but that wasn’t the purpose. The purpose of it was to not worry about other teams, we needed to worry about ourselves and what we were doing and making the improvements that we needed to make,” Marsh said. “It really worked for us to change the attitude that we now have.”

Franklin couldn’t agree more.

“It was very important. It taught us that we could still win,” the big lineman said. “It’s hard to get out of that (losing) mentality when you were always getting beat.”

Barrera, who has more than 2,600 yards passing and is the team’s leading rusher, has now fueled the offense for two years.

As a freshman, he was a scrawny little guy who needed time to develop and grow. But Central football didn’t excite anyone and that meant Barrera didn’t have the same luxury as other scrawny players at other schools.

Only a handful of freshmen came out for the team, and after just one freshmen game, they had to cancel the rest of the freshmen season.

“It’s been crazy since the first year of high school football and now being a senior and going to the playoffs,” Barrera said. “It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life.”

Every senior remembers breaking the 21-game losing streak — a 41-32 win in Aurora over Vista Peak on Sept. 5, 2014.

Alton, who has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, is blunt when he looks back at that dismal season as a freshman.

“That was the first time in my life when football wasn’t fun,” he said. “But as a sophomore football was football again. It was such a relief and it felt like football again after we got that first win.”

More to come?

Marsh has made sure that every player understands that making the playoffs is not the ultimate goal.

“I tell these kids they can be giant killers,” he said. “I tell them that we can’t be the team that’s just happy to be in the playoffs. It’s not the goal just to make the playoffs. This is where you have the real chance to make your own legacy as a player and a team.”

Even in the tough times, Alton said Marsh kept the team focused on winning.

“Coach Marsh had a plan to put the puzzle together and he kept adding pieces to where we are now,” Alton said. “We knew that it was a chance for us to build on stuff and basically put that puzzle together and see who we were as a team.”

The seniors want to leave a legacy.

“It was crazy to come out and go 5-5 (as juniors) but we could tell that there was still something else for us to do,” Franklin said. “As seniors we came out wanting to leave a legacy. And we did it, it was a dream come true. We’re 6-4 and we’re in the playoffs and I think we can go far.”

Alton smiles about what it’s been like in the school this season.

“It’s been the best year of my life so far. It’s been so cool to walk around the school and know people are looking at us and saying ‘Hey, they’re a playoff team.’

“That was the freshmen’s goal when we started, we wanted to leave a legacy.”

Two wins as sophomores, five wins as juniors and now a playoff team as seniors. Did Barrera really believe making the playoffs was ever possible?

He smiled as he considered the question.

“I hoped and dreamed about it,” Barrera said, then grinned, “and now it’s finally here.”