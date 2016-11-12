SHARE

CHSAA hands out all-state softball accolades

Two players from Central High School and one from Fruita Monument were recently recognized by the Colorado High School Activities Association when its Class 5A all-state softball team was announced.

Central senior pitcher Melissa Gellermann was selected to the second team, and senior infielder Sierra Batchelor was an honorable mention selection along with Fruita Monument pitcher Taylor Laing.

Both Batchelor and Gellermann played in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports all-state game on Nov. 6. Batchelor was also selected to play in the Colorado High School Coaches Association all-state game, scheduled for June 7, 2017, at Adams State University in Alamosa.

Gellermann and Batchelor helped the Warriors retain their Southwestern League title and win a regional tournament championship for a berth in the Class 5A state tournament.

The lone first-team player from the Western Slope was Delta first baseman and pitcher Lily Lockhart in Class 3A. The Delta senior hit .594 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI to help the Panthers reach the 3A state tournament, where they were eliminated after a 15-14 first-round loss to eventual state semifinalist Eaton. Lockhart’s 19 home runs were ranked second nationally, according to statistics provided by MaxPreps.com. She finished her career with 52 home runs and 185 RBI in 85 games in four years.

Receiving an honorable mention on the 3A all-state team were Delta freshman shortstop Jenna Sutliff, Delta senior catcher Megan Sandoval, and Meeker utility players Megan Shelton and Sierra Williams. Cedaredge senior shortstop Shayna Dale was also an honorable mention.