CMU football playoff pairings, Nov. 13, 2016

NCAA Division II Playoffs

First Round

Nov. 19, Times TBA

In bracket order

Note: Final four teams will be reseeded after quarterfinals

Super Region One

No. 1 California (Pa.) (10-0), bye

No. 5 Indiana (Pa.) (9-1) at No. 4 Fairmont State (10-1)

No. 7 Winston-Salem (9-2) at No. 2 LUI Post (11-0)

No. 6 Assumption (9-2) at No. 3 Shepherd (10-0)

Super Region Two

No. 1 North Alabama (8-1), bye

No. 5 UNC Pembroke (9-1) at No. 4 Valdosta State (8-2)

No. 7 Tuskegee (8-2) at No. 2 Newberry (10-1)

No. 6 North Greenville (7-4) at No. 3 Florida Tech (8-2)

Super Region Three

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State (11-0), bye

No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (10-1) at No. 4 Emporia State (10-1)

No. 7 Azusa Pacific (9-2) at No. 2 Sioux Falls (11-0)

No. 6 Central Missouri (9-2) at No. 3 Harding (11-0)

Super Region Four

No. 1 Grand Valley State (11-0), bye

No. 5 Colorado Mesa (9-2) at No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1), noon

No. 7 Midwestern State (8-2) at No. 2 Ferris State (9-2)

No. 6 Colorado Mines (9-2) at No. 3 Southwest Baptist (10-1)