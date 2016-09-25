SHARE

CMU volleyball team fights off Eagles

Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team had to battle back in the decisive fifth set Saturday, but once the Mavericks got it even at 7-7 against Chadron State, they scored eight straight points in a 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 18-25, 15-7 RMAC victory.

The night after their eight-match winning streak was snapped by Regis, the Mavs (9-3, 3-1 RMAC) couldn’t shake Chadron (2-10, 1-3) until freshman Camille Smith took two straight sets from Ali Svorinic for kills to start the final run.

Smith had 13 kills and only two hitting errors, hitting a career-high .579. MacKenzie Edwards led CMU with 16 kills.

Cross Country

Daniel Vavrik’s 29th-place finish led CMU’s men’s team to a 12th-place finish in the Division II race of the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota.

Vavrick finished in 27 minutes, 10 seconds, with the Mavericks scoring 344 points. Augustana (South Dakota) won the title with 88 points. Blake Graf was 35th for CMU in 27:21.

In the women’s race, Alexia Chapman was 33rd in 24:08.5, with Lauren Lipski three spots back in 24:11.9. Mesa finished 20th in the team standings with 495 points. Ashlyn Brent ran in 26:00.3 to finish 139th.