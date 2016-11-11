SHARE

Cross, Schultz among few left from Martin’s first class





Marcus Cross and Taylor Schultz both did an about-face five years ago, and man, are they happy they did.

“He wasn’t a new guy in my mind,” Schultz said, recalling his recruitment out of Grandview High School in Aurora, when Russ Martin started talking to him about playing for Nebraska-Kearney. In mid-January, Martin called again, but this time, he was encouraging the defensive end to stay in-state, move across the Rocky Mountains and play at Colorado Mesa, where he had just been hired as the head coach.

“Funny thing is, I took my recruiting trip with him to Kearney, came here on my recruiting trip with him,” Schultz said. “The biggest part of coming was him; I wanted to play for Coach Martin and I’m glad I got all five years under him.”

Martin and his newly assembled coaching staff only had a couple of weeks to recruit before national signing day, but all the contacts they had made at their previous schools, they used for their new team.

Cross, an outside linebacker, was also one of those crossover contacts at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs.

“He talked to me when he was at Kearney as well. I actually came on my recruiting trip with Taylor,” Cross said. “The first year was rough, that camp was the hardest adjustment coming from high school. Coach was not easy on us, but things got better.

“We only won four games our first year. Being able to grow with my teammates and these coaches to become a championship team … those first two years we never thought we’d be in this position. That’s the best part about this whole experience.”

That first year, Martin’s staff brought in 40 freshmen. Five years later, seven remain. Mesa has a dozen seniors, the rest of whom transferred from junior colleges or other four-year schools.

They’ll play their final home game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Azusa Pacific, but if the Mavericks (8-2) have anything to say about it, it won’t be their final game. Should CMU beat the No. 13 Cougars (9-1), it could secure a spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs when bids are announced Sunday afternoon. The Mavericks are ranked No. 7 in Super Region Four after a shakeup this week, with seven teams advancing to the playoffs.

Azusa Pacific’s only loss is to Colorado School of Mines, which CMU defeated 41-40 in double overtime in Golden the third week of the season.

Three local products, defensive backs Colby Dixon and Cody Daniels from Fruita Monument and running back Jerreon Dennis from Grand Junction, were in that first group, along with tight end Daniel Perse and linebacker Olie Olson, who also played running back during his career.

Schultz remembers the early days, when Martin was trying to convince his new charges that if they committed to the program, they would eventually win championships.

“The first paper we ever got had a ring on it and (mentioned winning) the RMAC,” he said. “To get to do that our last year as a player is an honor.”

Cross said when he woke up Sunday, he realized what the Mavericks had done, and thought back to 2012.

“It didn’t hit me with the championship until the next day,” he said. “We won and got the banner and took a couple pictures with the plaque, but it didn’t really set in until the next day. Man, we actually won the conference. We mentioned it every year in the meetings during camp and some years we were like, ‘C’mon, Coach,’ but we went out and did it.”

Last season, CMU lost to CSU-Pueblo in the conference title game, and nearly a year later were awarded the championship after it was discovered the ThunderWolves played two ineligible players during the 2015 season.

Winning the championship on the field last week felt a lot better.

“Last year we had the opportunity to compete for that championship on the field,” Martin said. “Pueblo beat us on the field and lo and behold because of the way things worked out we got awarded that title. It was nice but it wasn’t the way we wanted things to be done.

“This year helps put a little bit of finishing touch on that, but at the same time just like they were saying, we’re not ready to be done. This football team has a lot of football left in it and I think these guys have really helped our young guys believe it’s there and we’ve just gotta go get it.”

Cross is second on the team in tackles with 70, behind the 86 of defensive end Blake Nelson, and Schultz has 22 tackles, six for lost yardage — his counterpart at end, Nelson, has 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Those seven core guys who have gone from redshirting in Martin’s first year, a 4-7 campaign (4-5 RMAC), to finally grasping that ring, know exactly what’s on the line Saturday.

The leaders on the field have talked to their teammates not so much about the must-win game, but something else.

“Mostly just not being done. Just continue to play until we can’t play any more, hopefully until that championship game,” Cross said. “That’s what we talk about. I don’t want this to be my last game with the guys, and I don’t want it to end. That’s all the motivation we need.”