SHARE

Fruita falls to Pine Creek during marathon regional





After eight hours of volleyball Saturday, Fruita Monument came up a few points short at the three-team Class 5A Region 10 tournament.

The Wildcats lost their first full match against Regis Jesuit, then defeated Pine Creek in five games, won a tiebreaker one-game match against Regis before falling to the Eagles in one-game match for a Class 5A state berth.

All three teams finished 1-1 in their pool play matches, with Pine Creek sweeping Regis Jesuit, so one-game playoff between the three teams were used to find the single state qualifier. Because Pine Creek won its match in the fewest games, they received the bye.

No. 9 Fruita Monument, after struggling the first time it faced No. 28 Regis Jesuit, hammered the Raiders 25-12 to reach the winner-take-all tiebreaker against No. 16 Pine Creek.

The Wildcats opened a 9-5 lead early against the Eagles, powered by outstanding defense along its back line. Two big hitters for Pine Creek rained kill attempts, but the play of MacKenzie Wells, Maddy Mueller and others allowed Fruita to set up its offense.

Wildcats coach Bob Richardson said one of the most important aspects of high school volleyball is the serve-receive game. That first hit after the serve makes worlds of difference to how an offense operates. For Fruita, that extended to digs on big hits from Lindsey Jin and Avery Nelson, both taller than 6-foot.

“We’re still working on blocking,” Richardson said. “That’s usually the last thing to come along. We’re more of a digging team and I thought MacKenzie Wells had a phenomenal day. Of course we’re all disappointed, but our defense did well today.”

Pine Creek eventually tied it 12-12, with neither team playing particularly clean volleyball. Service errors and errors in attack were common, but both teams traded thundering kills despite the obvious fatigue. With the match tied 16-16, Fruita finally ran out of gas. The Eagles outscored the Wildcats 9-1 the rest of the way to secure a spot at state with a 25-17 win. Paul Waring, one of two co-coaches for Pine Creek, said he was thoroughly impressed by Fruita’s defense.

“Finally we put it together,” Waring said. “Fruita, I mean they just dig everything. It was great to play them and I think exactly what this team needed. We have some talented hitters and Fruita is just so good at combating that. They definitely made us better for next week and we’re excited to represent this tough region.”

The Wildcats limped through their first match of the day, falling 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 to Regis Jesuit. Richardson said he felt like the Wildcats “weren’t giving it their all” in that match, so he used it as a springboard for Fruita’s second match.

The Wildcats responded with a 25-23, 19-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13 victory over Pine Creek to force the three-way playoff. Riley Snyder finished with 18 kills and Dana Thomson had 17.

“We felt like if we picked it up and we gave our best effort, we’d have a shot,” Richardson said. “You get into those tiebreaker situations and a lot of funky things can happen. So I told the girls how you definitely want to win, but you want to feel like you gave it your all. I know that they left everything they had out on the court, so I’m proud of them and proud of the season we had. If you would have asked in the middle of summer if we’d have gotten this far, I would have said that it would be nice, but probably not.”

It’s not that the Wildcats aren’t talented, Richardson said, but they’re on the “two-year plan.” Fruita Monument has no seniors, so it returns its entire roster. It’s a group that was co-Southwestern League champions. Richardson said although the team is disappointed with not reaching the state playoffs, they can reload for next season with another year of experience.

“Next year, we expect to be here again,” Richardson said. “Next year, we expect to win this game.”