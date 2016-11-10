SHARE

Giving it the boot

As his broken arm heals, Palisade's Maestas stays in the game as clutch kicker







QUICKREAD Class 3A Football Playoffs Palisade (9-1) vs. Evergreen (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Stocker Stadium Palisade offense: 349 yards rushing, 90 yards passing a game. Evergreen offense: 205 yards rushing, 100 yards passing a game. Key players Palisade: Sr. QB P.D. Riddle, 928 yards rushing, 13 TDs, 844 passing, 10 TDs, 3 interceptions; Jr. RB Austin Bernal, 685 yards rushing, 10 TDs; Sr. RB Tanner Pratt, 605 yards rushing, 6 TDs; Sr. LB Braden Gonzales, 101 tackles, 2 sacks; Jr. LB Terrance Williams, 57 tackles, 5 sacks; Jr. DL Danny Tate, 55 tackles, 4 sacks. Evergreen: Sr. QB Taylor Gray, 696 yards passing 4 TDs, 7 interceptions, 354 yards rushing, 3 TDs; Sr. RB Luke Solawetz, 433 yards rushing, 5 TDs; Sr. RB Cameron Hays, 430 yard rushing, 6 TDs; Sr. DB Colin Franke 113 tackles, 2 sacks; Jr. DB Devin Otoole, 50 tackles. Common opponent: Palisade beat Eagle Valley (Oct. 14) 49-0; Evergreen beat Eagle Valley (Sept. 23) 10-0. Key to game: It’s simple for Palisade. Take care of the football and play physical on both sides of the ball.



Isaac Maestas picks up speed and hammers his right foot into the football, watching it soar through the night air. Right into the end zone the kickoff goes and Maestas heads to the sideline, where he will be anchored until the Palisade Bulldogs score.

The sideline is like barren parts of the Yukon for the Palisade senior. He’s not familiar with it, he despises it, but it’s a harsh reality that he must accept.

The right arm, covered with an impenetrable cast, is why the two-way impact player for the Bulldogs is stuck just kicking.

Maestas has been a leader for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball since his sophomore year.

For nearly a month, he’s been a spectator and cheerleader, except when he kicks off and boots extra points. With the Bulldogs’ high-scoring offense, he stays pretty busy, but it’s not what he wants.

“It makes it tough,” Maestas said. “It’s just like my best friend P.D. (Riddle), when he hurt his knee (as a sophomore), I understand that now, and it makes you appreciate the game of football a lot more. It makes you appreciate your own situation because you never know when you might get hurt.”

Since Maestas broke his right forearm trying to make a tackle in the second half of the 49-0 win at Eagle Valley on Oct. 14, he’s just been a kicker. With a plate and six screws in his once-mangled right arm, Maestas is hoping be back doing more than just kicking soon.

For now, he’s taking the kicking job very seriously.

“I’ve always been a kicker. I always kicked and punted when I was younger. But we had Marques Combs and he started kicking out of the end zone, and I just wanted to be like him,” Maestas said with a smile, talking about Combs, who became one of the best kickoff guys in the state two years ago.

Maestas took over last year and hit 50 of 53 extra points. This year, he’s 33 for 36 with two field goals.

Last week against Rifle, Maestas boomed six of seven kickoffs into the end zone and hit all seven extra points.

“Right now, every day, I’m working on kickoffs a lot trying to improve my power,” he said. “When I’m playing, it’s limited and I just have to find the time to work on it.”

Has all that extra kicking work and the lack of playing time at running back and linebacker helped?

“It seems like I have a little more leg power when I’m not running the whole game and not getting as tired,” he grinned, with a hint of sarcasm. “But really it comes from technique and hitting the lower fourth of the ball, and I have gotten more time to work on that.”

At the high school level, having a kicker with a big, consistent leg is a huge help. With many teams struggling to find a kicker to pound the ball deep, Palisade doesn’t have to worry.

And having a team consistently start 80 yards away from the end zone is a huge benefit.

“I helps your kickoff team when they don’t have to tackle anyone,” Maestas said.

As the Bulldogs’ leading rusher last season with more than 1,000 yards and one of the team’s leading tacklers, Maestas is missed not being out there virtually all the time.

Coach Joe Ramunno credits Maestas for being a leader even while he’s been injured.

“Isaac has found a different way to lead. His kicking has been great and we know that sometime during the playoffs that we’re going to need him (in field goal situations),” Ramunno said.

Maestas agreed: “I have to lead in some sort of fashion. Besides kicking, I’m always talking to young players on the sidelines about what I did when I was out there.”

As the Bulldogs prepare for their first-round Class 4A playoff game Friday night against Evergreen at Stocker Stadium, Maestas continues to put in work with his kicking.

“My (place-kicking) technique has improved a lot too, and I’ve really worked a lot on that,” he said. “I’m focusing on it more now because I know when you need a field goal and you don’t have a field goal kicker, it hurts.

“So I’m prepared for that and I’m ready. I know it’s going to come up sometime during the playoffs and we’re going to need it.

“I’ve really concentrated on everything since I was injured. Coaches are always telling me practice your onsides, practice your kicks, practice your extra points.”

Kicking has kept Maestas as an active part of the team, but he’s frustrated that he can’t be out on the field hitting people, busing loose for extra yardage or just being part of the offensive and defensive units.

“It helps being out there kicking, it gets me back on the field and that feels good but I definitely want to be out there playing,” he said.

“It sucks not being able to play. I just want to be back with the boys and do my part.”